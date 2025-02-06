The Trump administration will soon be rolling out a program to push illegal immigrants to self-deport, according to Border Czar Tom Homan.

In a video posted to X, Homan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be urging illegal immigrants to leave while they can.

“Border crossings are down almost 90 percent,” Homan said during the interview.

He noted that on Tuesday, 486 illegal immigrants crossed into the United states as compared with what he estimated were up to 11,000 illegal crossings per day under the Biden administration.

“There’s going to be an announcement coming here in the next week or so, where we will start, you know, if they report to ICE, before they self-deport or stop at a port of entry, we’ll give ‘em credit for it,” he said.

Homan indicated that self-deportation is in the best interest of illegal immigrants.

“There’s going to be a warning coming out … about 10 days from now, where we’re going to discuss this very issue and give the illegal aliens the right to self-deport, so they don’t get a bar placed onto them,” he said.

“If you get deported from this country, formally deported, there’s a bar placed on you from five to 20 years, depending on your case, and you can’t come back under any circumstance, even if you have a U.S. citizen child,” Homan said.

In a recent interview, Homan pushed back against allegations ICE would be indiscriminately raiding churches.

“[I]f we have a significant public safety threat or national security threat, for instance, (if there’s an MS-13) in high school and we know he’s selling drugs, we know he’s harming other children at that school, we’re going to go to arrest him,” he said.

“Doesn’t mean we’re doing a sweep of the high school. We’re not doing sweeps. We’re not doing sweeps to elementary schools. We’re not going to walk in a church and do a large enforcement operation,” he said.

“But when we have a public safety threat or national security threat, there’s no safe harbor. There’s sanctuary for them. So we’re going to go,” he said, adding the leftist propaganda about church raids is “not true.”

“Everybody ICE arrests is a targeted enforcement operation. They actually do what they call a fugitive operation sheet,” he said.

“They know exactly who they’re looking for pretty much where they’re going to find them. And other issues — are the children in the house — because they do a lot of investigation before they go arrest somebody,” he said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said more money will be flowing soon to step up immigration enforcement, according to a news release on his website.

“To those who believe that Republicans should fulfill their promises on border security, mass deportation of criminal illegal aliens: I agree,” Graham said.

“That is why the Senate Budget Committee will be moving forward next week to give the Trump Administration’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, the money he needs to finish the wall, hire ICE agents to deport criminal illegal immigrants, and create more detention beds, so that we do not release more dangerous people into the country,” he said, referring to the budget for the current fiscal year, which is set to be adopted in March when the existing stopgap budget bill expires.

“This will be the most transformational border security bill in the history of our country. It’s time to act,” he said.

