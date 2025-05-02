Homan's Vague, 6-Word Response with a Smirk Suggests He'll Start Locking Up Leaders of Sanctuary Cities, States

For months, Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s tough-talking “border czar,” has been the point man on President Donald Trump’s efforts to get rid of criminal illegal aliens preying on American citizens.

Now, he appears to be turning his fire on the Democratic elected officials at all levels who are making obstruction a part of the game plan when it comes to defending illegals.

And it’s not going to work out well for them.

Answering questions from reporters Thursday in Washington, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, Homan was asked to respond to a memo issued in late April by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, advising what can charitably be termed minimal cooperation with federal immigration agents. (Outright obstruction would describe it better.)

Conservative talk show host Dan O’Donnell, of WISN-AM in Wisconsin, posted a copy of the memo to the social media platform X:

EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered all state employees to obstruct ICE and other federal law enforcement investigations, saying “do not answer questions, including when an agent asks about someone you know or presents a warrant with an individual name.” pic.twitter.com/iwpgZXRLMg — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 21, 2025



The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson put the topic in the context of Trump’s executive order on Monday, directing the documentation of any “sanctuary” jurisdictions that refuse to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on deporting illegals.

Check out the exchange below:

Q: Why not arrest leaders of sanctuary cities who are harboring illegal aliens? HOMAN: “Wait ‘til you see what’s coming.” pic.twitter.com/QeeWc7amGs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 1, 2025



“The President signed an executive order just this week threatening to defund sanctuary cities,” Conradson said. “Why not just arrest the leaders who are harboring and shielding illegal aliens, actually terrorists, from deportation?”

Homan’s smirk was one for the ages:

“Wait until you see what’s coming,” he said.

Conradson then got specific to Evers’ memo to Badger State employees. And Homan didn’t back away.

“Wait until you see what’s coming,” he repeated, according to the Gateway Pundit.

“I meant what I said. You can not support what we’re doing, and you can support sanctuary cities if that’s what you want to do. But if you cross that line of impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing illegal aliens, that is a felony, and we will treat it as such.”

Imagine that. Treating a felony like a felony. It almost sounds like Homan is in the business of enforcing the laws.

That’s more reality than 21st-century Democrats are used to handling, though. And in response to Homan, Evers posted a video to YouTube trying to appear defiant, apparently, but looking a little shaky, and denying that he had broken any law.

“The rule of law matters,” he said. “Following the law matters.”

It’s a laughable claim from the left. If the Democratic officials who created “sanctuary” jurisdictions actually believed that, Homan would never have had to say what he did, and the country wouldn’t have the problem that it does.

“Sanctuary” in this context refers to areas that shelter those who have broken the law by entering the United States illegally, who have broken numerous laws while remaining in the country, and who have demonstrated a clear contempt for the idea that the United States can lawfully control its own borders.

They are, by definition, led by men and women who do not believe “following the law matters” if it conflicts with their political agenda.

For lefties like Evers — and the Milwaukee judge who got herself arrested for allegedly obstructing ICE agents attempting to arrest an illegal alien in her courtroom on April 18 — the “following the law” clearly doesn’t mean what it does to normal Americans.

Should leaders of sanctuary jurisdictions be subject to arrest? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (391 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

To progressives, as the Biden years proved beyond question, it means disregarding laws that the left doesn’t agree with (and allowing an invasion of countless millions of illegals to cross American borders), while using and abusing the legal system at the federal, state and local levels to try to strangle political opponents, like Donald Trump, pro-life demonstrators, or parents concerned about pornography and transgender ideology being thrust on their children in public school.

The Trump administration was elected in large part to clean up the Biden-imposed illegal immigration disaster. And Tom Homan was selected specifically because he’s determined to do that job.

“Wait and see what happens,” Homan said.

Well, Americans are waiting. And the same progressives who spent the Biden years spitting in Americans’ faces from the supposed safety of their “sanctuary” locales should be waiting, too — in California and Colorado, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia, and just about anywhere else Democrats are in charge.

If Homan’s smirk is any indication, it isn’t going to work out well for them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.