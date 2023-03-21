Home of Democrat Senator's Son Burns Down in Devastating Fire

The Massachusetts home of the son of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to the local media.

WFXT-TV reported the home in the city of Medford, northwest of Boston, was spotted engulfed by flames by a neighbor at 1:19 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked together to battle the devastating blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

Public records showed the home is owned by Alexander Warren, the senator’s youngest child and only son. He paid $1.35 million for the property in April 2021, according to WFXT.

The station’s reporter Julianne Lima shared multiple videos of the fire.

BREAKING: Crews continue fighting fire on Terrace Road in #Medford. A neighbor sent us this video of the flames earlier this AM. Fire chief says since the house is on a hill, they have had water pressure issues and trouble getting engines up here @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SWKoJ28LEs — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 21, 2023

BREAKING: Crews battling house fire on Terrace Road in Medford. Several streets in this area are blocked off as crews continue to dump water on the building. Live reports starting at 5 AM son @boston25 pic.twitter.com/z8FRBZ966D — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 21, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Crews continue fighting fire at single-family home on Terrace Road in Medford. Chief says house is vacant and was undergoing major renovations@boston25 pic.twitter.com/tRFsJ0ZrZe — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 21, 2023

She reported its location on a hill created water pressure issues for firefighters. Lima later shared a daylight photo of the home after the blaze was put out.

“Neighbors living nearby say they had to evacuate their homes, but firefighters kept the flames from spreading,” she said on Twitter.

Before ➡️After This is what remains of a beautiful home on Terrace Road after fire broke out around 1 AM. House was vacant & undergoing major renovations. Neighbors living nearby say they had to evacuate their homes, but firefighters kept the flames from spreading @boston25 pic.twitter.com/PBBUBA3lW8 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 21, 2023

Senator Warren visited the property around 9 a.m. Tuesday and later issued a statement.

MORE: @MassStatePolice K9s at scene of fire at @SenWarren’s son’s home in Medford. My photographer and I saw the senator leaving the scene just before 9 AM. FULL STORY ⬇️

https://t.co/qJF8obYdRm@boston25 pic.twitter.com/wJrObWOxDP — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 21, 2023

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” Warren said. “I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

JUST IN: @SenWarren statement following fire at son’s Medford home:

⁰“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house. I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”@boston25 pic.twitter.com/YSC8eEq9aO — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 21, 2023

Firefighters told WFXT they believe the structure is a total loss. The home had been undergoing renovations throughout the last year.

