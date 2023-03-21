Parler Share
News

Home of Democrat Senator's Son Burns Down in Devastating Fire

 By Johnathan Jones  March 21, 2023 at 9:19am
The Massachusetts home of the son of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to the local media.

WFXT-TV reported the home in the city of Medford, northwest of Boston, was spotted engulfed by flames by a neighbor at 1:19 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked together to battle the devastating blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

Public records showed the home is owned by Alexander Warren, the senator’s youngest child and only son. He paid $1.35 million for the property in April 2021, according to WFXT.

The station’s reporter Julianne Lima shared multiple videos of the fire.

She reported its location on a hill created water pressure issues for firefighters. Lima later shared a daylight photo of the home after the blaze was put out.

“Neighbors living nearby say they had to evacuate their homes, but firefighters kept the flames from spreading,” she said on Twitter.

Senator Warren visited the property around 9 a.m. Tuesday and later issued a statement.

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” Warren said. “I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

Firefighters told WFXT they believe the structure is a total loss. The home had been undergoing renovations throughout the last year.

