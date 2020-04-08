Home Depot Founder Blasts Dems for Impeaching Trump Instead of Dealing with COVID

For those still skeptical that the relentless investigations of President Donald Trump were a witch hunt, stirrings of further inquiries on his response to the coronavirus crisis from the likes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should leave little doubt.

This doesn’t sit well with Bernie Marcus, co-founder of both the Home Depot and the business advocacy group Job Creators Network.

In a Fox Business interview with Maria Bartiromo on Monday’s “Mornings with Maria,” Marcus unleashed on the idea of another investigation at a time like this.

“Look, this president has been hit with something that no president has ever had to deal with, and I just resent the people that are going after him now. They’re already talking about another impeachment,” he said. “I hate to tell you that Adam Schiff is already investigating this.”

Marcus was referring to Schiff’s recent actions to suss out supposed mistakes the president has made in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the country is still in the thick of it.

“After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes,” Schiff tweeted April 1.

“Once we’ve recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic. I’m working on a bill to do that,” he promised.

Pelosi also announced her intention to form a bipartisan committee that, according to The New York Times, would “scrutinize” the president’s response to the coronavirus crisis as well as oversee the distribution of the more than $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package.

“The Congress has so far passed three pieces of legislation totaling over $2 trillion in emergency relief,” Pelosi tweeted April 2.

“To ensure that your tax dollars are being spent carefully and effectively, I am announcing the formation of the bipartisan House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis,” she wrote.

“Led by @WhipClyburn, the Select Committee will root out waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensure money makes it to those who need it most – the working families struggling to pay rent and put food on the table,” Pelosi said.

Marcus went on to say that to find responsibility for this pandemic, the Democrats are barking up the wrong tree.

“You know, I think that Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi should start talking impeaching the God,” he said. “I mean, God is probably responsible, maybe the Chinese government. That will get them as far as they did with Trump.”

Bartiromo also pointed out that while those on the left were busy “looking for ghosts” in the investigations into Russia collusion and the withholding of aid to Ukraine, they missed what was happening in China.

“China has been eating our lunch,” she said, pointing to the United States’ dependency on China for important goods such as pharmaceutical ingredients even as issues in the nation went largely ignored during those investigations of the Trump administration.

“That is the story of the day — they’re continuing to eat our lunch and downplay this virus from the get-go,” Bartiromo said. The coronavirus is thought to have originated in China, and its mishandling of the outbreak is a big reason for the pandemic situation the world is in today.

Bernie agreed with Bartiromo, saying, “This whole country was tied up for two and a half months on the impeachment and nobody in Congress was doing what they had to do.”

He pointed out that what was happening in China went under the radar because the media, as well as the president himself, were so distracted by the investigations that they “lost sight of what was really happening around the corner, and now it’s caught up with us.”

Every day, the president is charged with the monumental task of dealing with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the virus that has claimed nearly 14,000 American lives and sickened more than 400,000 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

While the crisis is still ongoing, Democrats are already circling like vultures, waiting to pick any political meat off the bones of Trump’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than trying to pin mistakes on the president, their time would be better spent focusing on the task at hand.

