Zachery Ty Bryan, who starred on the TV show “Home Improvement” as a child, was arrested in Oregon on Saturday, marking his sixth arrest in the past five years.

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the 44-year-old was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 29, after deputies responded a report of reckless endangering in the area of Big Fall Creek Road milepost 5, a popular camping area near Lowell,” according to KPTV.

Police said that the incident began while Bryan was in a pickup truck with his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, and their three children.

Fiancée tried to run over ‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan before both arrested: https://t.co/6EJJjotPpS pic.twitter.com/51YTDHbxlU — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) December 3, 2025

Deputies said he exited the truck and walked along Big Fall Creek Road. At that point, Cartwright is accused of trying to run over Bryan before the truck crashed, with the children still inside.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

“According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw signs that both Bryan and Cartwright were impaired,” the station reported.

“Cartwright was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree attempted assault, three counts of recklessly endangering, and driving under the influence of intoxicants,” the station added.

Bryan was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail on a probation violation stemming from an original charge of fourth-degree assault.

Deputies said that due to a prior court order, Bryan was not supposed to have contact with Cartwright.

Cartwright had a hearing in her case Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to three counts of reckless driving, a count of driving under the influence, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to People.

Cartwright was given a no contact order against Bryan.

This is Bryan’s second arrest of the year, according to KTLA-TV.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s fiancée reportedly tried to run over him in a pickup truck with their three children inside the vehicle, leading to his latest arrest, authorities said. Full Story: https://t.co/JouwGYyWPV pic.twitter.com/hl2AvBmVqN — KTLA (@KTLA) December 3, 2025

In January, he was charged with suspicion of second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In 2024, Bryan had two DUI arrests — one in California and one in Oklahoma.

In 2023, after an incident involving his girlfriend at the time, he pleaded guilty to assault and menacing charges. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and a $200 fine.

From 1991 to 1999, Bryan played Brad Taylor on “Home Improvement.”

