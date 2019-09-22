Home Intruder Allegedly Yells 'F*** the Police,' Retired Firefighter Responds with His Gun

Breaking the law is one thing. Breaking into someone’s house is very much another.

Unfortunately, one home intruder learned how much of a difference there was the hard way.

According to KCBS-TV, a San Pedro, California, homeowner last week shot and killed an apparent would-be burglar who supposedly yelled “f— the police” during a bizarre and menacing incident.

The station reported that Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to the home at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on a burglary call. By the time they got there, the suspect was dead.

The homeowner is a retired Los Angeles firefighter — and he was armed.

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

Authorities say that the former firefighter and the intruder got into a confrontation that ended up with the intruder getting shot and killed. It’s unclear whether the intruder was armed in any way.

According to CBS, the action really started when the burglar originally tried to get into a house one block over.

Check out the report here:

At the first house, the would-be robber was allegedly screaming, “Let me in, I live here. I’m trying to get in.”

That didn’t work. However, he somehow managed to get the homeowner’s car keys.

He stole a car and drove it one block over to the house owned by the retired firefighter.

The intruder, who has yet to be identified, at first tried to gain access to the house through the door, claiming he lived there, CBS reported.

The homeowner confronted the intruder and said he would call police if the intruder didn’t leave.

Quoth the intruder, allegedly: “F— the police.”

RELATED: Man Lurking in Yard Beaten to Death by Homeowner with Metal Pipe: Police

The intruder then entered the home through an open window. When the homeowner confronted him, according to KCBS, the intruder charged, while putting one hand to behind his back as though he were reaching for a weapon. The homeowner then shot him three times.

The LAPD defended the homeowner’s actions, according to KNBC-TV.

“You can have the weapon inside your home and obviously if someone is breaking in, you have the right to defend yourself,” LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes told the station.

Do you think the homeowner was justified? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1016 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

Neighbors appeared firmly on the homeowner’s side.

“My heart goes out to him. Your home is your safe haven and when someone breaches that, you feel violated. I pray for him,” neighbor Nola Hall said.

“He did the right thing.”

“We’re friends and he’s very nervous,” neighbor Ericka Winters said.

“We are very sorry for him. It’s a really bad thing to happen in the neighborhood.”

Authorities also said that mental illness may have played a part, but the media wasn’t able to confirm this.

If so, that makes the situation even more unfortunate. However, one can also understand the actions taken by the homeowner.

It’s difficult to take any sort of lesson from this shooting as of yet, given the paucity of information. However, it’s yet another sign that we need a workable way to deal with the mentally ill.

Given the situation, it’s completely understandable — in fact, commendable — that the retired firefighter was in a position to fight back against a home invasion.

Mental illness or not, this was a dangerous individual.

He had already stolen a car and was willing to say “f— the police” — a favorite line of the radical Black Lives Matter movement — when someone threatened to call the cops on him.

Defending a home is what a good guy with a gun can do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.