A would-be burglar in Ohio got more than he bargained for early Friday morning.

Police said a man entered a south Toledo home through the front door at around 1:00 a.m. — but that was as far as he got, according to WKYC-TV.

Police said a woman who lived in the home fired a gun at the intruder, hitting him several times.

The man then staggered out of the house and collapsed on the front lawn, where he was found by first responders.

He was rushed to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, WKYC reported.



There were several children in the house at the time of the incident, according to the outlet.

The woman who shot the gun was taken in for questioning by police. A police report indicated that more than one person had fired at the intruder.

The occupants of the home were identified by the Toledo Blade as Thomas and Tonya Foust.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not identified the man who was shot.

Nobody else was injured.

Sgt. Adam Fish of the Toledo Police Department confirmed to the Blade that the incident was reported as an alleged attempted burglary.

Woman shoots intruder multiple times at residence in south Toledo early Friday morning https://t.co/buet1QGDCc — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 20, 2021



The incident is one of several across the country this week in which armed homeowners have defended themselves.

WUSA-TV reported that a man was killed on Monday evening in Germantown, Maryland, when he was shot by a homeowner during an apparent attempted burglary.

The homeowner had called police as the man, identified by police as 31-year-old Louis Alfredo Sanchez, attempted to break into his home. When Sanchez entered the home, the homeowner shot and killed him.

No charges have yet been filed against the homeowner.

A similar incident took place in Dallas on Wednesday, according to KTXA-TV.

A homeowner shot and killed an alleged robber who had broken into his home, telling first responders that he had feared for his life.

The homeowner was interviewed by detectives and released pending a referral to a grand jury.

