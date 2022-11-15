Parler Share
Home Invasion Backfires Spectacularly, Suspect Shoots Alleged Accomplice - Homeowner's Son Guns Down Shooter

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  November 15, 2022 at 3:36pm
A man was killed Thursday night during a firefight in which investigators think one home invasion suspect might have accidentally shot an accomplice.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that the incident happened about 11:30 p.m. in Katy, Texas, when two men pounded on the door of a home, wearing body armor and shouting that they were from the Houston Police Department, according to KTRK-TV.

There were three adults — a woman and her two sons — in the home at the time, KTRK reported.

The suspects kicked the door in and immediately began firing at one of the occupants. One of the suspects was shot, according to KPRC-TV.

“At least one suspect began firing and may have inadvertently shot his companion / 2nd suspect,” Gonzalez wrote in a series of tweets.

The wounded suspect dropped his gun and both started to run away. One of the homeowner’s sons picked up the weapon and began shooting at the retreating suspects, fatally wounding the suspect who’d started the shooting, according to KPRC.



The suspect who was originally shot managed to escape in a dark sedan driven by a third suspect.

No injuries were reported to the home’s occupants, Gonzalez reported.

Investigators located additional evidence at the scene, Sgt. Sidney Miller of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK.

“There are some firearms. There’s ballistic evidence inside the house,” Miller said.

According to KTRK, investigators think the home was targeted by the suspects, rather than it being a random incident.

The search for the two suspects who fled the scene is continuing.

