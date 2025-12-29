Home Owned by NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin Destroyed in Deadly Blaze

Tragedy linked to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has hit in North Carolina.

According to WCNC-TV, one person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a fire at a Gaston County residence.

The home belongs to the parents of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, according to authorities.

A massive fire broke out Sunday evening at a home on Blacksnake Road, northeast of Stanley in the Tar Heel State, drawing a large emergency response from multiple fire departments.

The blaze started around 6:00 p.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Blacksnake Road, where crews arrived to find the single-family home in flames, according to Queen City News.

Officials initially reported that one person was believed to be trapped inside the home as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

By Monday, Gaston County EMS confirmed that one person had died from injuries sustained in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities also said a second person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fire officials later noted that everyone was out of the home by the time crews arrived.

According to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department, the fire resulted in a total loss of the residence.

Firefighters faced significant challenges battling the blaze, with officials citing a lack of available water in the area. It took approximately two hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Multiple fire departments from Gaston and Lincoln counties responded to assist, along with more resources deployed through a Tanker Task Force.

Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey confirmed that the home belonged to the parents of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

Public records showed that the property is owned by a company managed by Hamlin.

Gaston County officials said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and is expected to continue into Monday.

Hamlin has not publicly commented on the incident.

However, in a tragic bit of irony, the last original X post from Hamlin saw the race star mention a different NASCAR tragedy:

Today the motorsports world lost one of its fiercest competitors and kindest souls. Greg Biffle was a champion on the track and a humanitarian off it, whose impact reached far beyond racing. We also mourn the loss of his wife Cristina and children Emma & Ryder, along with Craig… — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 18, 2025

“Today the motorsports world lost one of its fiercest competitors and kindest souls,” Hamlin posted on Dec. 18. “Greg Biffle was a champion on the track and a humanitarian off it, whose impact reached far beyond racing.”

Biffle and his family (his wife and two young children) tragically died in a plane crash before Christmas, which also occurred in North Carolina.

