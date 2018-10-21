SECTIONS
Politics US News World News
Print

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty ImagesThousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 1:26pm
Print

While migrants marching through Mexico claim they are fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Sunday that her agency will be on the lookout for gangs using the migrant caravans as a cover for criminal purposes.

“While we closely monitor the caravan crisis, we must remain mindful of the transnational criminal organizations and other criminals that prey on the vulnerabilities of those undertaking the irregular migration journey,” Nielsen said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“We shall work with our partners in the region to investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law all who seek to encourage and profit from irregular migration,” she said. “We fully support the efforts of Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico as they seek to address this critical situation and ensure a safer and more secure region.”

Nielsen on Saturday had tweeted that DHS “will continue to support our Mexican partners as they take steps to confront the crisis on (the) southern border. The Mexican Federal police are handling this in a professional and humane manner.”

TRENDING: Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

“I have been in constant contact with my foreign counterparts in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Closely monitoring developments and providing any requested assistance,” she also said.

Although Mexico’s federal police turned back Friday’s attempt by migrants to cross into Mexico from Guatemala, by Sunday, a mass of migrants estimated at between 2,000 and 5,000 was in Mexico.

“We don’t yet know if we will make it to the (U.S.) border, but we are going to keep going as far as we can,” said Rodrigo Abeja, one of the migrants’ leaders, according to Fox News.

ABC reported Sunday that the Mexican military was not planning to let the migrants get much farther north.

Mexico has said it will process migrants with valid asylum claims, but has not indicated how it will deal with the thousands of other migrants.

RELATED: 2018 Is Already a Record-Breaking Year for Illegal Immigrant Families

Are drug cartels using these migrants for illegal purposes?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

On Friday, President Donald Trump praised Mexico for its initial action to stop the migrants, but also noted that he had his own plan in mind.

“If that doesn’t work out, we’re calling up the military — not the (National) Guard,” Trump said, according to CBS. “They’re not coming into this country.”

The BBC, however, quoted one migrant with a prosthetic leg as saying he would never go back.

“I’m looking for a better future for my children. It’s been difficult but you have to fight for what you want,” said the man, whose name was not given by the BBC.

“I am asking President Trump to help us, people like me, who want to survive,” the man said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.