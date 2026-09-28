A 63-year-old woman was found murdered in Central Park on Sunday.

The woman, whose name was not released, appeared to be homeless, according to WABC-TV.

Police responded to a 911 call at 9:43 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive with head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was found dead in Central Park Sunday morning. Police said they responded to a 911 call at around 9:45 a.m. along the East Drive of the park at 71st Street, CBS News @JaredOchacher reports. pic.twitter.com/QVi4hauUhU — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2026

The dirt-covered woman was barefoot when she was found, police said.

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According to AMNY, police found a tent, clothing, and other items not far from where the woman was killed.

Jonathan Robles, 36, was arrested Sunday night, according to WABC.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials said Robles lived at the Barbour Hotel, a Midtown Manhattan shelter for the homeless.

🚨WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH IN CENTRAL PARK A 63-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed near East Drive & E. 74th St. in Central Park, Manhattan Jonathan Robles, 36, was arrested & charged with murder and criminal weapon possession#ศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ #学マス小悪魔配信 #gamedev pic.twitter.com/CWNvtHdaNZ — Daily Briefs (@Daily_Briefs_) September 28, 2026

Police said Robles surrendered and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation prior to his arraignment.

The incident jarred those who had come to the park.

“Concerning, disturbing, alarming, it’s horrible,” Linda Hazelton, a tourist from Texas, said, according to WPIX-TV.

“Sounds like the 1980s all over again,” jogger Mike Alfred said.

“Terrible. This is our playground. It’s our backyard… it’s the last thing you want to happen,” John, a New York City resident, said, according to WNBC-TV.

“It’s very terrible and sad news because we are tourists and we expect to pass a good time so it’s very sad,” tourist Guadalupe García said. “I will try to enjoy the park in this time and not at the dark, for example.”

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