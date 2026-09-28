Share
News
An NYPD Freightliner Sprinter vehicle parked on a street by Central Park on July 5, 2018.
An NYPD Freightliner Sprinter vehicle parked on a street by Central Park on July 5, 2018. (Maciej_Bledowski / Getty Images)

Homeless Man Arrested in Brutal Murder of a 63-Year-Old Woman in Central Park

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2026 at 10:51am
Share

A 63-year-old woman was found murdered in Central Park on Sunday.

The woman, whose name was not released, appeared to be homeless, according to WABC-TV.

Police responded to a 911 call at 9:43 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive with head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dirt-covered woman was barefoot when she was found, police said.

Have you ever been to New York City?

According to AMNY, police found a tent, clothing, and other items not far from where the woman was killed.

Jonathan Robles, 36, was arrested Sunday night, according to WABC.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials said Robles lived at the Barbour Hotel, a Midtown Manhattan shelter for the homeless.

Related:
Watch: Father Unloads Flurry of Punches on Veteran Son-in-Law's Killer in Court for Alleged 'Snickering'

Police said Robles surrendered and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation prior to his arraignment.

The incident jarred those who had come to the park.

“Concerning, disturbing, alarming, it’s horrible,” Linda Hazelton, a tourist from Texas, said, according to WPIX-TV.

“Sounds like the 1980s all over again,” jogger Mike Alfred said.

“Terrible. This is our playground. It’s our backyard… it’s the last thing you want to happen,” John, a New York City resident, said, according to WNBC-TV.

“It’s very terrible and sad news because we are tourists and we expect to pass a good time so it’s very sad,” tourist Guadalupe García said. “I will try to enjoy the park in this time and not at the dark, for example.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Homeless Man Arrested in Brutal Murder of a 63-Year-Old Woman in Central Park
A Dark Day Is Coming for Disney Employees, Company Executive Warns
U.S. and China Announce Major Deal to Wipe Away Tariffs After Trump-Xi Meeting
Degeneracy: School Protected Teacher Taking Sexual Pics of 10-Year-Olds Because He Is Gay and 'Bats for the Other Team,' Court Docs Say
'Iran Knows They're Losing': Trump Rejects Tehran's Desperate Ceasefire Proposal as They Continue to Cave on Point After Point
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation