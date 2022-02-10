Share
Lifestyle

Homeless Man Becomes Unlikely Hero After Man Goes Missing for Days

 By Amanda Thomason  February 10, 2022 at 2:54pm
Share

There are plenty of adventurers who find the open desert alluring, and many of the most seasoned are well acquainted with the particular dangers such terrain presents.

Martin Villalobos is an avid dirt biker from Tucson, Arizona. He frequents the local trails, and it’s not unusual for him to disappear into the desert for hours at a time.

But on Feb. 2, he went out for a ride and didn’t come back. After a couple of days, he was officially reported missing, and friends, family and search teams began combing the desert, starting with his favorite trails.



“We know he went out at 4 p.m. on Wednesday because of the security camera, but we were actually not aware he was going [out riding] when it happened,” Alicia Rodriguez, who has a daughter with Villalobos, told KOLD-TV in Tucson.

Trending:
Hunter Must Be Proud: Biden Spends $30 Million Helping Minority Drug Addicts Get High as a Kite

“We only became aware that he had not returned from his bike ride on Friday,” she said. “As soon as I heard that, that he hadn’t come back from just a bike ride, I knew it wasn’t good.”

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Villalobos had crashed and fallen into a washed-out hole in a trail near Ina Road and Interstate 10, fracturing his spine. The hole was about 2 feet deep and 7 feet wide, and there he stayed for four days without food or water in the freezing cold — until his knight in shining armor appeared on Saturday.

It was a homeless man, Coleman Durham, who lived in a nearby wash. For whatever reason, he had decided to take a different route to the local Circle K that day, and he stumbled upon the hole and spotted the green dirt bike and then Villalobos.



“I got off on one of the trails and was pedaling and pedaling. … I see this ravine with a green bike down there,” the 57-year-old Durham said. “I said something and [Villalobos] says, says something about help him, ‘Help, help!’

“He said he couldn’t feel his legs and I didn’t want to mess up his back any worse. He could move just fine top side, but his legs didn’t move around. Of course, I didn’t have a phone. He asked me to call the police for him and please go get him an orange juice and some water.”

Villalobos also offered his bike in exchange for help, but Durham refused and went to alert the staff at Circle K. They came back with him armed with a blanket, water and orange juice.

Authorities were soon on the scene, and Villalobos was transported to the hospital.



Related:
Arizona Firefighters Scramble After Car Plunges Into Water

“It’s crazy because we were walking so close to him, so it’s just like, ‘How did we not walk by there?'” Rodriquez said. “Also, the helicopter was so close. How did we miss him? I know that he was conscious the whole time. He even got bitten by a coyote on almost the third or last night. He remembers it and has the bite on his wrist. He says he started screaming and it ran away!”

The family is thankful for their personal miracle. Villalobos’ daughter, Cassandra, started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his medical costs. Villalobos has a long road of recovery ahead of him, and doctors have warned him that he might never walk again.

“My dad, my family and I want you to know how grateful we are for your support,” she wrote. “The kindness and generosity of friends, strangers, and our friend Coleman the homeless who rescued him are the silver lining in all this. We are working on meeting Coleman to see if he will accept help from my family and everyone that is thankful for his heroic act.”

“I don’t think there’s any other way to explain it,” Rodriquez said. “To survive four days without water and four really cold nights, it really is a miracle.”

Their hero doesn’t see himself the same way the family does, but they’re hopeful they can find a way to show him how grateful they are.

“Oh, I’m not a hero,” Durham said. “I’m just, just — just Coleman.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Homeless Man Becomes Unlikely Hero After Man Goes Missing for Days
Notorious Serial Killer Reveals Double Homicide to Police: Unleashes Horrific Details
Australian Researchers Claim to Solve Revolutionary War Mystery Nearly 250 Years After Famous Ship Disappeared
Woman's Worst Nightmare Comes True During 11-Hour Flight; Passengers Spring Into Action
Pennsylvania Man Smiles in Mug Shot After Horrific Alleged Crime Revealed
See more...

Conversation