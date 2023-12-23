A homeless pedophile was convicted on a public nuisance charge after displaying signs near a school offering meth and “free fentanyl,” according to the San Francisco Standard.

A jury found 46-year-old Joseph Adam Moore, previously convicted on a charge of committing lewd acts with a child under 14 in 1996, guilty of creating a public nuisance near a school, the Standard reported.

Moore hung signs offering meth for stolen items and “free fentanyl” for first-time users of the drug in his encampment across the street from the Stella Maris Academy, a Catholic school for students from kindergarten to eighth grade, the Standard reported.

One kilogram of fentanyl can reportedly kill up to a half-million people, according to the DEA. Drug overdoses killed over 100,000 Americans in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).

“This verdict sends a clear message that Mr. Moore’s conduct will not be condoned in San Francisco,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told the Standard. “While we remain a compassionate city, we must protect our children.”

Moore, who is currently on probation, is awaiting a Wednesday sentencing hearing and could have his probation revoked, the Standard reported. “This verdict recognizes that his conduct impacted a whole community,” Assistant District Attorney Rachel Schneider told the Standard.

Moore was arrested on Oct. 20 for refusing to move his encampment, according to the Standard, but was released soon afterwards and returned to the area. Moore was also charged with misdemeanor battery after an altercation with a parent, ABC 7 News reported.

High crime rates in San Francisco led to the ouster of District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a 2022 recall election, while the city’s police department reported homicides were up 10% and robberies were up 14.7%.

“I was told that he is in compliance with all the components of what his sex registration are,” San Francisco Police Department Captain Chris Canning said to ABC News 7.

