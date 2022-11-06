Homeowner Comes Home from Work to Nightmare - 5 Mutilated Bodies Waiting in Home, and the Kids Were Missing

What police believe to have been a murder-suicide left five people dead in a Maryland home on Friday.

According to The Washington Post, Darin Mann — who owned the house — came home from work Friday afternoon to discover the bodies.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner called them at about 4 p.m. when he got as far as his front door and saw the bodies.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department investigated and determined that Andre Sales, 28, killed Sara Mann, 21, who is described as his former girlfriend.

Kai Mann, 18, who was her brother, and Sommaly Mann, 48, who was the mother of the two siblings was also killed, according to the sheriff’s office. Javon Watson, 23, who did not live in the house, was also killed.

The Post stated that some of the victims were shot and others were stabbed.

Sales shot himself, the release said. The gun he used was recovered.

According to the Post, Sales was the father of Sara Mann’s two young children, Robin Mann, Darrin Mann’s brother, said.

The children were initially unaccounted for, but were later located in a different location. They were not harmed, according to WTOP-TV.

Sales was charged with domestic violence in April 2021, but the charges were later dismissed.

Robin Mann described his slain niece and nephew as “good kids,” according to the Post.

“What can you say?” Mann said. “They were full of life.”

Diane Richardson, a representative of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said, “Our hearts are heavy,” due to the incident.

“This is obviously something that has affected the whole community,” Richardson said. “There was a lot of people in the immediate neighborhood who came together to mourn. It was tragic for the neighborhood, the family and even the officers who responded.”

“It’s not something you would think of…you don’t think it’s going to happen anywhere,” Chief Carl Schinner of the La Plata Police Department said Friday, according to WJLA-TV.

The motive for the killings is unknown. according to the New York Post.

