Parler Share
Commentary
Attempted burglary suspect Keon J. Washington's mugshot
Commentary
Attempted burglary suspect Keon J. Washington (Harrisburg Bureau of Police mugshot)

Homeowner Gives Armed Suspect Warning After Warning, Eventually Has No Choice But to Pull the Trigger

 By George Upper  October 26, 2022 at 7:00am
Parler Share

You’ve heard it many times before: The best answer for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

The reason you’ve heard it so often is because it’s true. It’s just as true if the bad guy has a knife.

That truism proved itself out once again in Pennsylvania on Friday, when an unidentified lawfully armed gun owner defended his or her life and property from a criminal genius with a kitchen knife.

Harrisburg Police responded to an attempted burglary and “shots fired” call just before 5:00 Friday afternoon, according to arrest details provided online by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The way the report was worded implies that the suspect was identified by the homeowner before he was located by police, but the report is a little unclear on that.

Trending:
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Accidentally Helps GOP Opponent Lee Zeldin with Puzzling Debate Comments - Look at His Face

Regardless, officers learned that one Keon J. Washington had attempted to break into a residence, which was at the time occupied by the homeowner, who had a firearm.

Police said that the homeowner warned Washington multiple times, but the suspect — again, a criminal genius if ever there was one — was allegedly undeterred.

Until the unidentified homeowner shot him, that is. That apparently deterred him a fair amount.

Police found the criminal mastermind approximately two blocks away, armed with a “large butcher knife.” One would think that, in two blocks’ worth of travel, the 32-year-old culprit — excuse me, alleged culprit — could have found somewhere to ditch the blade.

Do you support the right to own firearms for self-defense?

But what do I know about criminal mastermindery?

The report did not specify where Washington had been shot, but he was treated at a local hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

“Washington has been charged with felony trespassing and attempted burglary charges, as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person,” according to the arrest details.

“Terroristic threats” in Pennsylvania law generally refers to making threats with the specific purpose of scaring someone — it’s often used to charge people in domestic violence cases, for example. That’s another reason I wonder whether Washington knew his intended victim.

One hates to speculate about what might have happened had this homeowner not been in possession of a firearm for self-defense, particularly given the dearth of information provided in the online report.

Related:
Hollywood Star Facing Disgusting Allegations Involving Children Will Keep His Role in Latest Movie

Was the homeowner elderly, at risk of bodily injury or even death? Was she female, at risk of sexual assault? For that matter, given that we know so little about Washington, it’s possible that the homeowner was male and at risk of sexual assault.

There’s so much we don’t know, and guessing probably isn’t going to be very productive.

But here’s what we do know: A crime, and possibly a number of crimes, were prevented Friday by a gun owner exercising his or her God-given right to self-defense.

Police were called, and they showed up to arrest Washington and, hopefully, do whatever is necessary to prevent him from doing harm to himself or others. I’m glad they did.

But the point is that they came after the fact. Had this homeowner not been prepared to defend him- or herself, authorities might have found themselves responding to a very different kind of 911 call.

Average police response times are difficult to quantify in the aggregate and vary widely by location, but one study in Durham, North Carolina, put them at 6 minutes and 20 seconds earlier this year.

The average armed homeowner, on the other hand, can respond to threats in a matter of seconds.

You can do the math. And if you need help with it, there’s a homeowner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who would probably be willing to help.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Homeowner Gives Armed Suspect Warning After Warning, Eventually Has No Choice But to Pull the Trigger
Democrats Panic After Fetterman's 'Brutal' Debate Night Turns Out to Be 'Much Much Worse' Than Expected
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Accidentally Helps GOP Opponent Lee Zeldin with Puzzling Debate Comments - Look at His Face
Man Collapses and Stops Breathing - Off-Duty Officer Saves His Life: 'My Training Just Kicked In'
Watch: High-Ranking Democrat Admits What We All Know About Biden's Economic Bills, 'All of Us Knew'
See more...

Conversation