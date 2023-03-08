Parler Share
News

Homeowner Shoots Naked Woman in Leg After She Allegedly Broke Into Home Armed with a Frying Pan

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2023 at 6:24pm
Parler Share

How do you deal with a naked woman with a frying pan assaulting you in your home? A Virginia homeowner had the answer.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department explained the circumstances of the Feb. 26 incident in a Facebook post.

The post said that a homeowner in Austinsville heard a noise in the back of his home.

When he went to investigate he “observed an unclothed female, who was unknown to the homeowner, coming into the rear door at which time began hitting the homeowner with a cast iron fry pan in the head and hand before getting her out of the house and securing the door.”

But it did not end there.

Trending:
Ambushed Homeowner Finds Pistol in His Face, But the Tables Quickly Turn When the Punks Are Outsmarted

From the back porch, the woman “began turning all the electrical breakers off to the home and started beating on the kitchen window while yelling at the homeowner to get out of her house or she was going to kill him.”

The woman then allegedly tried to enter the house again, the post said.

“The female then began beating on the same door in which she had already made entry previously, at which time the homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the female in the lower leg area,” the release said.

Did the homeowner do the right thing?

Paula Michelle Locklear, 35, of Austinsville was identified as the female, according to the report. She was treated for her wounds at a hospital before being transported to jail.

She was charged with felony breaking and entering an occupied home while armed with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, and damaging property.

The post noted, “No charges will be filed on the homeowner, after consulting with the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Roger Brooks, the shooting was justified as self-defense.”

Defending a home against naked people is not all that common but relying upon the Second Amendment is. The Daily Signal keeps track of incidents in which guns are used to protect individuals from break-ins and other crimes.

Related:
Suspected Child Rapist Found Dead on the Same Day He Was Set to Be Arraigned on 14 Charges

“Most Americans who are faced with violent threats don’t find themselves surrounded by taxpayer-funded bodyguards who are exempted from their state’s burdensome gun control laws. When their lives and livelihoods are on the line, they often have only themselves and the right to keep and bear arms to depend on in their own defense,” the Daily Signal wrote in its summary of January’s defensive gun use cases.

In a Tampa, Florida, incident reported by WFLA-TV, a homeowner arrived to find two people in his kitchen. The licensed concealed-carry individual shot one of the people in his house.

“Based on the totality of the evidence at this time, it does appear to be a case of Stand Your Ground,” Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said at the time of the January incident.

“One should expect that if you are brazen enough to enter into someone’s residence and it is not yours, with intent to commit an unlawful act, there may be repercussions,” Goreck said. “We live in Florida, and more so, we live in Polk County, and most people are armed.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Homeowner Shoots Naked Woman in Leg After She Allegedly Broke Into Home Armed with a Frying Pan
Dad Who Went Missing During Business Trip Found Dead, How He Was Found Makes It Even More Chilling
Trump Has 4 Women on His VP Shortlist, And Kari Lake Is One of Them: Report
Norfolk Southern Employee Dies as Yet Another Train Crashes in Ohio
Disney Superstar Praises 'My Savior, Jesus Christ' Onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards
See more...

Conversation