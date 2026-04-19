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A close-up of a shovel in the dirt.
A close-up of a shovel in the dirt. (MoMorad / Getty Images)

Homeowner Uses Shovel to Defend His Pregnant Wife and Child from Would-Be Intruder

 By Michael Austin  April 19, 2026 at 11:30am
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A husband and father in Fairfield, California, defended his pregnant wife and young child with a shovel from an intruder who demanded access to their home.

The April 7 incident in the Bay Area city involved suspect Jason Nichols, 29, using a Ring doorbell camera to ask the homeowner to open the door, per a report from KTVU.

“I just want to make sure everything is okay. There seems to be something going on,” Nichols reportedly claimed.

The homeowner asked, “What do you mean?”

Nichols then started screaming and kicking the door.

“Where’s your daughter? Who’s in there with you? Open this f***ing door or I’m breaking it down,” he shouted.

Nichols then identified himself as a fictional wizard character.

“My name is Harry Dresden, mother f***!” he continued. “This is my neighborhood.”

The homeowner had left the home minutes earlier but circled back when Nichols started communicating with him through the Ring camera.

His wife and child went to hide in the garage as he returned.

Warning: The below footage is disturbing and contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.

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Nichols eventually entered the home by breaking a gate and accessing a sliding glass door.

Inside the home, Nichols was moving from room to room while shouting, “Where the f*** is she?”

The homeowner, brandishing a shovel, then confronted Nichols.

A commotion could be heard on camera, per KTVU, after which the homeowner said, “I’m giving you a chance — get the f*** out of my house.”

Nichols reportedly took him up on the offer.

Police arrived minutes later and found Nichols outside the property.

Both he and the homeowner sustained head injuries from the altercation.

KNTV reported that Nichols now faces four felony charges: burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and making a criminal threat.

The outlet reported that he is 30, not 29.

Neighbors were dismayed by the incident and worried for their own safety.

“This is a really nice neighborhood, so it’s a little alarming because we’ve never had anything like that happen,” neighbor Jessica Gregor commented to KNTV.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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