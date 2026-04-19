Homeowner Uses Shovel to Defend His Pregnant Wife and Child from Would-Be Intruder

A husband and father in Fairfield, California, defended his pregnant wife and young child with a shovel from an intruder who demanded access to their home.

The April 7 incident in the Bay Area city involved suspect Jason Nichols, 29, using a Ring doorbell camera to ask the homeowner to open the door, per a report from KTVU.

“I just want to make sure everything is okay. There seems to be something going on,” Nichols reportedly claimed.

The homeowner asked, “What do you mean?”

Nichols then started screaming and kicking the door.

“Where’s your daughter? Who’s in there with you? Open this f***ing door or I’m breaking it down,” he shouted.

Nichols then identified himself as a fictional wizard character.

“My name is Harry Dresden, mother f***!” he continued. “This is my neighborhood.”

The homeowner had left the home minutes earlier but circled back when Nichols started communicating with him through the Ring camera.

His wife and child went to hide in the garage as he returned.

Warning: The below footage is disturbing and contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.

This guy demanding to know “where is your daughter?!?!?!” seems like an excellent candidate for an impromptu ballistics test. Arm yourselves accordingly…. 🇺🇸 Related side note – the video has a 1990s Busta Rhymes music video vibe to it 😂#HomeDefense #crime… pic.twitter.com/vzeLUGhTLL — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) April 10, 2026

Nichols eventually entered the home by breaking a gate and accessing a sliding glass door.

Inside the home, Nichols was moving from room to room while shouting, “Where the f*** is she?”

The homeowner, brandishing a shovel, then confronted Nichols.

A commotion could be heard on camera, per KTVU, after which the homeowner said, “I’m giving you a chance — get the f*** out of my house.”

Nichols reportedly took him up on the offer.

Police arrived minutes later and found Nichols outside the property.

Both he and the homeowner sustained head injuries from the altercation.

KNTV reported that Nichols now faces four felony charges: burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and making a criminal threat.

The outlet reported that he is 30, not 29.

Neighbors were dismayed by the incident and worried for their own safety.

“This is a really nice neighborhood, so it’s a little alarming because we’ve never had anything like that happen,” neighbor Jessica Gregor commented to KNTV.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.