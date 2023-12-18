Honor Guard Collapses to Ground in Front of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's Casket

An officer serving as part of the honor guard for the casket of former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at the Supreme Court in Washington collapsed Monday.

O’Connor’s body was lying in repose at the high court following her death on Dec. 1 at 93.

WATCH: Honor guard collapses as Justice Sandra Day O’Connor lies in repose at Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/eeAirDZ9Sq — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) December 18, 2023

The officer apparently was a member of the Supreme Court’s police force.

A livestream of the incident showed the officer getting wobbly and receiving assistance from a colleague before falling to the floor.







No information about the officer’s status was available early Monday afternoon.

Standing at attention for a long time can cause fainting, as can dehydration, according to the University of Arkansas Medical Services.

O’Connor’s body was to lie in repose from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, The Washington Post reported.

There will be an invitation-only funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington on Tuesday.

The Hill reported that all nine current members of the court, along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, attended a private service for O’Connor at the Supreme Court.

Appointed by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1981, she was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The Senate approved the Arizona native’s nomination by a vote of 99-0, according to The Associated Press.

O’Connor authored many prominent opinions during her time on the court, but the 5-4 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in 1992 might be the one for which she will be most remembered.

In it, the court upheld the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling but affirmed the right of states to place restrictions on abortions, such as a 24-hour waiting period and parental notification.

O’Connor served on the high court from 1981 until her retirement in 2006.

Justice Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush nominee, replaced O’Connor on the court.

Alito would go on to write the majority opinion in the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe and returned the issue of abortion policy to the states.

