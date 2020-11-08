Login
'I'd Be Honored': James Woods Responds to AOC After She Suggests Compiling List of Trump Supporters

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left; and actor James Woods, right.Stephen Maturen / Getty Images; Jason Merritt / Getty ImagesNew York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making veiled threats against supporters of President Donald Trump. Conservative actor James Woods isn't intimidated. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images; Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published November 8, 2020 at 8:22am
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Hollywood began the process of “blacklisting,” denying work to entertainment professionals who were alleged to have been members of or sympathizers with the Communist Party.

In retrospect, this is viewed almost exclusively as an ugly episode in American history, even though there was a belief — probably untrue in most cases, but still reasonable given the dangerous geopolitical circumstances of the time — they were smuggling pro-communist messages into their work.

Whatever the case may have been, a large number of these people were actually communists in sympathy with the Soviet Union — a sympathy that necessarily entailed the destruction of American democracy.

This is glossed over when we talk about the blacklist. But, yes, these individuals had First Amendment freedom of association, no matter how misinformed and pernicious that association might have been.

Are Democrats pushing for political retaliation against Trump supporters?

Fast forward roughly 70 years and the left has decided blacklists mightn’t be the worst idea.

Not for them, of course. In fact, one of the loudest voices in the post-election call to have supporters of President Donald Trump blacklisted was Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a self-described socialist.

The irony is always lost on her:

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” she wrote in a Friday tweet.

Yes, I can see it now. The House Cancelation Committee, chaired by Ocasio-Cortez: “Do you now or have you ever owned a MAGA hat?”

Not only is this counterproductive, it’s also not terribly frightening to many she’s potentially targeting.

Just ask conservative actor and commentator James Woods:

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Snaps at Dem Ex-Senator Who Dared Speak the Truth About the Party's Big Problem

“Are you literally making lists?” Woods wrote. “I understand you’re an ignorant nitwit who’s never had a passing acquaintance with a history book, but political lists are EXACTLY what Communists do: Lenin, Stalin, Pol Pot, Castro. So put me at the top of your list, you moron. I’d be honored.”

Woods wasn’t the only conservative blue checkmark to note they weren’t losing sleep over this:

One Venezuelan went viral, however, by noting how this worked where he was from:

Now, neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris is Hugo Chávez or Nicolás Maduro (though Harris can sound close). But what supporters of Ocasio-Cortez’s “archive” were saying was that this would be a warmer version of that:

This is just about holding people accountable. It’s maturity! In fact, this was Ocasio-Cortez’s take on this when the tweet started getting blowback:

And what could be wrong with that — aside from not defining what being held “responsible for their behavior over the last four years” entails or who’ll be held responsible for what.

Perhaps it’s also important to note the voices that will demanding this accountability:

So an interesting question to ask as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris overuse the words “unity” and “healing” as if they’re being expurgated from the English language in December and they need to get their lifetime quota in now:

Want unity? Disavow this. It’s that simple. Disavowing blacklists shouldn’t be hard. We’ve been doing it for 70 years — and supporters of communism were of a far more mephitic nature than supporters of President Trump.

Democrats who proclaim their beliefs in freedom of thought need to live up to their own words.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







