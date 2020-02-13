Hope Hicks Returns to Trump White House

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is making a return to the administration of President Donald Trump.

According to CNBC, Hicks will be working under Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior adviser.

After Hicks originally left the White House in April 2018, she took a job with Fox as the chief communications officer.

Hicks, who has been with Trump since his 2016 campaign, is seen as a powerful and trusted addition to the president’s staff.

Her hiring comes during the seemingly ongoing purge of untrustworthy players in the White House, including Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner told NBC News in a statement. “We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Other prominent names tied to the Trump administration also gave glowing reviews of Hicks’ work.

“There is no one more loyal, talented or fun than Hope,” former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote. “Not only is she brilliant she is an amazing friend and will be a tremendous asset to the President and his team.”

There is no one more loyal, talented or fun than Hope. Not only is she brilliant she is an amazing friend and will be a tremendous asset to the President and his team. https://t.co/zEyyieCocM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 13, 2020

After Hicks’ original departure from the White House, she became a brief focus of Democrats’ attempts to find weaknesses in the Trump administration.

During one interview with the House Judiciary Committee, Hicks was treated so poorly by Chairman Jerrold Nadler that the Democratic lawmaker was quickly labeled “a sexist pig who should be censured by Congress.”

Nadler isn’t alone — other Democrats, including leftists like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have lashed out at Hicks.

Hicks’ return is sure to cause an uproar among the left, a group that is no fan of the Trump ally.

While the exact nature of Hicks’ future work in the White House is unclear, there’s little doubt that she will be an excellent addition to the president’s team.

