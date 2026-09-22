Hope: Remember How the 2018 Blue Wave Fizzled? Turns Out Dems' 2026 Numbers Aren't Even Half What They Were Then

The 2026 midterms are fast approaching, but should the general sentiment among the right be one of gloom and despair?

The numbers say there may be hope yet in stemming the tide of a Democratic takeover of Congress.

The New York Post reported Sunday that when looking at polling numbers, Democrats were preferred over Republicans for respondents when asked who they wanted to control Congress, at 50 percent to 45 percent. That poll, conducted by NBC News, can be found here.

To put that in perspective, though, the outlet reported that in 2018, when a supposed “blue wave” was anticipated, Democrats held a 12-point lead. In that election, they took the House of Representatives, but not the Senate. Republicans took seats in Florida, Missouri, South Dakota, and Indiana, while Democrats took seats in Nevada and Arizona.

In addition to NBC, aggregate polling from RealClearPolitics puts Democrats ahead for 2026 by 8.1 points.

Certainly, polling is only one piece of the puzzle. But it was just a decade ago that nearly every poll was spectacularly wrong in predicting President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2016 election.

If the GOP loses the midterms, will Trump make any progress at all during the last two years of his administration? Yes No

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An overreliance on the numbers can lead to a few outcomes. Firstly, if polling goes against the preferred party, voters could become hopeless and stay home.

Secondly, if polling looks favorable, voters could be too confident and stay home.

We need to look at 2018 — Trump’s other midterm year — with energy. Defeat is not imminent.

However, defeat does carry a heavy price.

If Democrats seize control of Congress, we will see the president’s agenda come to a screeching halt. Not only that, but we will also see efforts to reverse what the last two years have given us.

If the president does have a major obstacle to overcome in the days before November, it is his foreign policy and its effects on gas prices.

The national average for gas sits at $4.47 according to AAA. With the Strait of Hormuz being a critical component in the ongoing conflict with Iran, the public sees the two as one and the same — the longer our troubles with Iran continue, the worse it will be at the pump.

It’s not hard to see why that will adversely impact Trump and Republicans. The party holds both houses of Congress and the presidency.

Higher prices sow dissatisfaction and see the opposition pick up support. Yet in this case, the opposition has taken an increasingly radical turn that voters aren’t enthused by.

The NBC News poll noted only 22 percent of the public view the Democratic Socialists of America favorably. Nearly 50 percent say they are less likely to support someone who “supports many of the Democratic Socialists of America’s proposed policies.”

Radical elements may give Republicans a needed boost as a counterweight for growing foreign policy debacles and high gas prices.

That’s all to say we have a mixed bag, but that’s a reason to mobilize. The fight is not lost.

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