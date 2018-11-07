SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Hopeful Trump Says Midterm Results Could Set Up a ‘Beautiful, Bipartisan Situation’

President Donald Trump gives remarks a day after the midterm elections.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump gives remarks a day after the midterm elections. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:11am
Print

President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone on Wednesday, saying Washington could experience a “beautiful, bipartisan situation,” if the Democrats are willing to play ball.

Early in his remarks, Trump pronounced, “Yesterday the Republican Party defied history by expanding our Senate majority.”

He pointed out that nine of the 11 states that he campaigned in during the closing days of the campaign saw Republican wins.

GOP pickups included North Dakota, Missouri and Indiana, as well as hold open seats in hotly contested races in Texas and Tennessee.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott appears to have defeated incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson, notching another pick up for the GOP, while Arizona is still too close to call, but leaning toward a Republican hold of an open seat.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke, Handing Democrats Extremely Public Defeat

Democrat Jacky Rosen defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, while Montana was leaning incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester holding on to his seat.

Do you believe Democrats will be willing to work with Trump on issues like trade, immigration and infrastructure?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump contrasted the Republican losses in the House, which he said are looking to be about 27, with the 63 that former President Barack Obama saw flip during his first midterm in 2010.

He further noted that the large number of GOP retirements, made it harder to hold on to the majority.

Politico reported that 44 Republican-held districts were left open due to retirement, resignations, or lawmakers seeking higher office.

The president complimented the next House Speaker-apparent Nancy Pelosi saying, he gives her a lot credit, and, “She works very hard.”

“Hopefully we can all work together delivering for the American people,” he said.

Trump then speculated it may be easier to move legislation forward on such issues as trade, drug prescription pricing and infrastructure, than if the GOP had retained the House by a slim margin.

He pointed out that there were always a handful of Republicans who opposed different pieces of legislation during his first two years in office, and Democrats would uniformly oppose GOP bills passed in the House in the Senate, meaning much of it died due to the filibuster rule.

RELATED: Trump Spontaneously Asks Pence To Be His 2020 Running Mate at WH News Conference

“I believe there is going to be much less gridlock,” Trump contended.

“It really could be a beautiful bipartisan situation,” the president said. “Now is the time for members of both parties to join together, put partisanship aside and keep the American economic miracle going strong.”

Republicans maintaining control of the Senate means Trump’s judicial appointments will continue to go forward.

It also means any attempts to try to undo the Trump agenda would not only have to overcome a presidential veto, but also be approved by the GOP held Senate.

The president was asked what lesson he is taking away from the midterms.

One lesson he said, based on his experience during his campaign rallies and the results in those states was: “I think people like me. I think the people like the job I’m doing.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.