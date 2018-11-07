Hopeful Trump Says Midterm Results Could Set Up a ‘Beautiful, Bipartisan Situation’

President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone on Wednesday, saying Washington could experience a “beautiful, bipartisan situation,” if the Democrats are willing to play ball.

Early in his remarks, Trump pronounced, “Yesterday the Republican Party defied history by expanding our Senate majority.”

He pointed out that nine of the 11 states that he campaigned in during the closing days of the campaign saw Republican wins.

GOP pickups included North Dakota, Missouri and Indiana, as well as hold open seats in hotly contested races in Texas and Tennessee.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott appears to have defeated incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson, notching another pick up for the GOP, while Arizona is still too close to call, but leaning toward a Republican hold of an open seat.

Democrat Jacky Rosen defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, but Montana was leaning toward a pick up for GOP challenger Matt Rosendale over incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump contrasted the Republican losses in the House, which he said are looking to be about 27, with the 63 that former President Barack Obama saw flip during his first midterm in 2010.

The president complimented the next House Speaker-apparent Nancy Pelosi saying, he gives her a lot credit, and, “She works very hard.”

“Hopefully we can all work together delivering for the American people,” he said.

Trump then speculated it may be easier to move legislation forward on such issues as trade, drug prescription pricing and infrastructure, than if the GOP had retained the House by a slim margin.

He pointed out that there were always a handful of Republicans who opposed the legislation during his first two years in office, and Democrats would uniformly oppose legislation passed in the House in the Senate, meaning much of it died due to the filibuster rule.

“I believe there is going to be much less gridlock,” Trump contended.

“It really could be a beautiful bipartisan situation,” the president said. “Now is the time for members of both parties to join together, put partisanship aside and keep the American economic miracle going strong.”

Republicans maintaining control of the Senate means Trump’s judicial appointments will continue to go forward.

It also means any attempts to try to undo the Trump agenda would not only have to overcome a presidential veto, but also be approved by the GOP held Senate.

The president was asked what lesson he is taking away from the midterms.

One lesson he said, based on his experience during the rallies and the results in those states was: “I think people like me. I think the people like the job I’m doing.”

