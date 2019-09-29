Hopeless 2020 Candidate Beto O'Rourke Tells Trump To Resign: 'The Best Possible Path'

Even before a single article of impeachment has been approved against him, President Donald Trump should resign, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said Saturday.

The anti-gun former congressman from Texas spoke during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, according to the Washington Examiner. O’Rourke’s campaign is currently polling at 2.5 percent support, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

“For the good of the country, for the good of your political career, for any legacy that you want to be able to maintain, the right thing for you to do now is to step down,” O’Rourke said, addressing the president.

O’Rourke said Trump’s advisers should urge him to leave office now.

“Those closest to Donald Trump, many of whom are alarmed by his behavior and his lawlessness and the crimes that he has committed, need to sit down with Donald Trump and help him to make that same decision,” O’Rourke said.

“Republican senators today in 2019, much as they did with Richard Nixon, need to sit down with the president and make clear to him that there is no way out of this without a trial in the Senate, a trial which I believe will convict the president of these crimes,” O’Rourke said, according to Fox News.

O’Rourke insisted that Trump’s resignation is vital.

“So the best possible path, especially if you’re concerned about a country that’s never been more divided, perhaps more highly polarized every day, is for this president to resign,” he said.

“Allow this country to heal and ensure that we come back together with the greatest, most ambitious agenda we’ve ever faced. None of it possible while he remains in power.”

Later in the session, O’Rourke was asked by moderator Garrett Haake of MSNBC if he would pardon Trump, should ‘O’Rourke be elected.

“No,” replied O’Rourke.

“All right, that’s pretty straightforward,” Haake replied.

“This country is as divided as it’s ever been, is being driven farther apart every day by this president,” O’Rourke said later, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“The single best thing to bring the country together would be Donald Trump’s resignation.”

Also during the event, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said that he was not entirely happy with comments made by Trump in a July 25 call with the president of Ukraine in relation to Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

But he noted that based on the media frenzy preceding release of a transcript of the call, “I expected it to be much more worse than it was,” according to the Texas Tribune.

“I would have wished the president have not gone down that road,” Cruz said, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Donald Trump says things frequently that I wish he wouldn’t say,” said Cruz, who was Trump’s final rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

“I don’t have control over that. The fact that he shouldn’t have gone down that road is a long way from saying, ‘Therefore, he should be impeached and forcibly removed from office after the American people have voted in a presidential election.'”

Cruz also said Democratic outrage over the call is a pretext.

“They want him impeached and whatever the facts are are fine,” Cruz said.

