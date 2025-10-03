Share
Commentary

Hopeless Hypocrites: Same Dems Calling Jeffries Sombrero Meme Racist Fought to Put Blackface Kimmel Back on TV

 By Samantha Chang  October 3, 2025 at 5:30am
Democrats once again outed themselves as humorless, race-baiting scolds with their manufactured outrage over satirical videos mocking their slavish devotion to illegal immigration.

The left has been in a tizzy since Monday, after President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video showing Sen. Chuck Schumer jokingly confessing that Democrats pander to illegal aliens in order to expand their shrinking voter base.

The video spoof also featured House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sporting a colorful sombrero and a cartoonish mustache.

In a predictable, knee-jerk reaction, Democrats and their establishment media minions slammed the AI-created skit as “racist.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some viewers may find offensive.

The White House doubled down with another video of Jeffries in the same mustache and sombrero, this time flanked by President Donald Trump playing various instruments in a mariachi band.

Does this about-face make Democrats look like hypocrites?

As a reminder, these same hypocritical Democrats championed Jimmy Kimmel when his talk show was briefly suspended after he lied about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Where was the left-wing outrage when Kimmel wore blackface and used ebonics and a “blaccent” while mocking former NBA star Karl Malone?

Related:
Fireworks Erupt After City Councilwoman Is Confronted for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Murder

That, by the way, was not the only time Kimmel appeared in blackface. He also sported the look to make fun of Oprah — and poke fun at her weight.

By calling the satirical video Trump shared “racist,” Democrats inadvertently outed themselves as the real racists.

Why is showing someone wearing a sombrero “racist?”

It’s also absurd for anyone on the political left to call someone “racist” when they openly demonize white people around the clock.

In reality, the left is probably overplaying the “Race Card” in response to the Hakeem Jeffries meme to deflect attention from Schumer’s sobering statements.

In the spoof video, Schumer made a series of stunning admissions that were startling because they rang so true.

“Nobody likes Democrats anymore.

We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bulls***.

Not even black people want to vote for us anymore.

Even Latinos hate us, so we need new voters.

And if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side, so they can vote for us.

They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s***, you know, at least for a while, until they learn English.

And they realize they hate us, too.

The left’s latest tantrum over a satirical video illustrates the truism that, for Democrats, “every accusation is a confession.”

Whenever leftists call someone a “racist,” they’re merely projecting their own racism onto their political opponents in order to silence them.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




