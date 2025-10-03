Hopeless Hypocrites: Same Dems Calling Jeffries Sombrero Meme Racist Fought to Put Blackface Kimmel Back on TV

Democrats once again outed themselves as humorless, race-baiting scolds with their manufactured outrage over satirical videos mocking their slavish devotion to illegal immigration.

The left has been in a tizzy since Monday, after President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video showing Sen. Chuck Schumer jokingly confessing that Democrats pander to illegal aliens in order to expand their shrinking voter base.

The video spoof also featured House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sporting a colorful sombrero and a cartoonish mustache.

In a predictable, knee-jerk reaction, Democrats and their establishment media minions slammed the AI-created skit as “racist.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some viewers may find offensive.

The White House doubled down with another video of Jeffries in the same mustache and sombrero, this time flanked by President Donald Trump playing various instruments in a mariachi band.

🇺🇸 The government shutdown is a shame but gave us one of the greatest memes of Trump: The Mexican sombrero shutdown 🤠 pic.twitter.com/AahbFmWBTL — AV (@Andresevd) October 1, 2025

As a reminder, these same hypocritical Democrats championed Jimmy Kimmel when his talk show was briefly suspended after he lied about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Where was the left-wing outrage when Kimmel wore blackface and used ebonics and a “blaccent” while mocking former NBA star Karl Malone?

The same people who spent the last two days crying about Trump sharing a meme of Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero… Are the same people who were ready to wage all out war last week to put Jimmy Kimmel back on late night tv. The hypocrisy of the left is palpable. pic.twitter.com/Ciq0IRwAAY — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 2, 2025

That, by the way, was not the only time Kimmel appeared in blackface. He also sported the look to make fun of Oprah — and poke fun at her weight.

It’s amazing how the left is so selective in what offends them and who they cancel Here is Jimmy Kimmel in blackface playing Oprah Winfrey pic.twitter.com/SxCAmE16V4 — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) June 26, 2023

By calling the satirical video Trump shared “racist,” Democrats inadvertently outed themselves as the real racists.

Why is showing someone wearing a sombrero “racist?”

It’s also absurd for anyone on the political left to call someone “racist” when they openly demonize white people around the clock.

“Our country should be more fearful of white men.” — Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/sDfQR0ZNLL — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 29, 2025

In reality, the left is probably overplaying the “Race Card” in response to the Hakeem Jeffries meme to deflect attention from Schumer’s sobering statements.

In the spoof video, Schumer made a series of stunning admissions that were startling because they rang so true.

“Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bulls***. Not even black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us, so we need new voters. And if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side, so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s***, you know, at least for a while, until they learn English. And they realize they hate us, too.

The left’s latest tantrum over a satirical video illustrates the truism that, for Democrats, “every accusation is a confession.”

Whenever leftists call someone a “racist,” they’re merely projecting their own racism onto their political opponents in order to silence them.

