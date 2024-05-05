Share
News

Hormel Foods Announces Recall - Toss Anything with These Two Codes Immediately

 By Jack Davis  May 5, 2024 at 10:21am
Share

Two varieties of Planters brand nuts are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

Hormel Foods announced the recall on Friday, according to an announcement from Hormel posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled covers 4 oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.

The roasted peanuts have a universal product code of “2900002097.” The lightly salted mixed nuts have a code of “2900001621.”

This recall covered two retailers and outlets in five states, the company said in its release on its website.

Trending:
'Don't Look at Her, Look at Me!' - Sen. Josh Hawley Blasts Biden Official Over 'Corruption Problem'

The products were sent to Publix warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The company said no other products are covered by the recall.

Do you have any nuts that fall under this recall?

The company said that no illnesses associated with the nuts have been reported and that retailers have been alerted, according to the FDA notice.

Anyone who bought either product can throw it out or take it where it was purchased for an exchange or a refund.

Hormel Foods Customer Relations can be contacted at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Related:
Recall Issued for Thousands of Pounds of Meat Sold at Walmart Stores Nationwide

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.

Listeria can also cause an intestinal illness that the CDC calls “usually mild.” However, the illness can spread.

According to the CDC, about 1,600 people become sick with listeria each year, and about 260 people die from it.

The CDC said when the illness spreads beyond the intestines, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and individuals over 65 could be at the greatest health risk.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mexican State Official Presents Disturbing Working Theory After Potential Discovery of Dead American and Australian Tourists
Ole Miss 'Frat Boy' Gets Targeted After Making Monkey Noises in Front of Pro-Palestinian Protester
Border Agent Biden Falsely Accused of Whipping Migrants Is Given a Major Award: Report
A Poacher's Worst Nightmare Unfolds as K-9 Trots Into the Turkey Woods
Hormel Foods Announces Recall - Toss Anything with These Two Codes Immediately
See more...

Conversation