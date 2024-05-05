Hormel Foods Announces Recall - Toss Anything with These Two Codes Immediately
Two varieties of Planters brand nuts are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.
Hormel Foods announced the recall on Friday, according to an announcement from Hormel posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled covers 4 oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.
The roasted peanuts have a universal product code of “2900002097.” The lightly salted mixed nuts have a code of “2900001621.”
This recall covered two retailers and outlets in five states, the company said in its release on its website.
The products were sent to Publix warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.
The company said no other products are covered by the recall.
The company said that no illnesses associated with the nuts have been reported and that retailers have been alerted, according to the FDA notice.
Anyone who bought either product can throw it out or take it where it was purchased for an exchange or a refund.
Hormel Foods Customer Relations can be contacted at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.
Listeria can also cause an intestinal illness that the CDC calls “usually mild.” However, the illness can spread.
According to the CDC, about 1,600 people become sick with listeria each year, and about 260 people die from it.
The CDC said when the illness spreads beyond the intestines, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and individuals over 65 could be at the greatest health risk.
