Horowitz: Dems Pushing for One Party System, Must Undermine Religious Liberty First

Bestselling author David Horowitz in his latest work — “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America” — argues that leftists have set their sights on religious liberty because it stands in the way of establishing their politically correct society.

“They can’t tolerate any dissent,” Horowitz said in a Thursday interview with The Western Journal. “The Democratic Party is on the path to create a one party state. They despise Christians because this country’s founding principles are all Christian principles.”

The former 1960s radical leftist turned conservative freedom fighter contends that the entire foundation of the United States republic will crumble if progressives should win the war of ideas over whether authority rests with the people — as the Constitution says — or with the state.

“It occurred to me the minute I stopped being a radical, because I saw how destructive the left was, you can’t have inalienable rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — unless they are given to you by God, by a divinity,” he said. In other words, any right the state grants, it can just as easily take away, if it is the final authority regarding the matter.

“You either have to believe in God, or respect the belief in God and respect the people who believe in God. It’s obvious no one who calls themselves a progressive respects those who have a belief in God,” the activist added.

Horowitz, who describes himself as a Jewish agnostic, writes in “Dark Agenda” that the reason the United States has enjoyed such robust civil liberties throughout its history is because it was founded by Protestants.

They took the lessons of the Protestant Reformation in Europe — which included a healthy distrust of human institutions, both church and state — and formed a government that sought to maximize individual liberty, while also recognizing that people have a sinful nature.

“There are Christian ideas that came out of the Protestant Reformation: equality, liberty, inclusion, tolerance, even diversity,” he told The Western Journal.

“They made citizens the sovereigns because monarchies and tyrannies are bad,” Horowitz said. However, the founders also understood that people are corruptible, and given this truth, those in positions of power have the most potential to do harm.

With this reality in mind, they divided power among three branches of government.

James Madison — the “Father of the Constitution” — famously observed in The Federalist Papers, “But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”

He went on to explain, “In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”

Horowitz opens his book quoting from a letter George Washington wrote to a Protestant minister and former Continental Army chaplain.

“The establishment of Civil & Religious Liberty, was the motive which induced me to the Field, the object is attained, and it now remains to be my earnest wish and prayer that the Citizens of the United States would make a wise and virtuous use of the blessings placed before them,” the leader of the Continental Army and first president penned in 1783 after the Revolutionary War.

Horowitz says recent history has borne out the fact that power can have a corrupting influence on government officials.

“If you don’t think people are corrupt, you’ve been asleep the last two years,” he said. “Look at where the Russia hoax came from. It came from the top of our intelligence agencies and our FBI. If you can’t trust the FBI and intelligence, who can you trust?”

The faith of the left, according to Horowitz, is that society can be saved through politically correct policies, and the only things getting in the way are Christians and others who do not conform.

One example of an issue where Christians have refused to bow at the altar of political correctness is abortion.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day that a Democratic Party would pass laws allowing you to murder a child that’s already been born,” Horowitz stated. “The same people are simultaneously passing laws to protect spiders and caterpillars. These are dangerous people.”

Another example the author pointed to was Christian baker Jack Phillips, who had to take his case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court after the state of Colorado sanctioned him for declining to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

After losing at the lower court levels, Phillips won his case at the Supreme Court in a 7-2 ruling last June.

Horowitz concludes “Dark Agenda” by noting, “It took a Civil War and 200 years of sacrifice and struggle to achieve a society that approaches the ideals laid down in our country’s founding documents. That achievement is now endangered by a party committed to an identity politics that is the antithesis of the ideas and principles the founding fathers established.”

“Instead of cherishing religious liberty and individual freedom, the Democrats offer us a reversion to tribal loyalties and collectivist values.”

For Horowitz, the only salvation lies in enough Americans seeing the peril at hand and rising up to preserve the United States as one nation under God.

