Parler Share
Commentary

Horrible New Sculpture Unveiled in US City... How Was This Ever Approved?

 By Peter Partoll  January 14, 2023 at 3:24pm
Parler Share

Just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Boston has unveiled a new sculpture meant to honor the civil rights leader.

According to WCVB-TV, the statue was revealed on Friday in a ceremony attended by dignitaries and members of King’s family. The outlet described it as “the largest monument in the country dedicated to racial equity.”

You would expect a moving and inspiring monument. Perhaps something akin to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Well, think again. Instead, we got this as a tribute to one of the most famous Americans in history:

Trending:
If You Thought December's Arctic Blast Was Bad, Something Much Worse Could Be Barreling Toward America

WCVB reported that the sculpture, called “The Embrace,” is meant to portray the moment when King hugged his wife after learning he had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, and to commemorate his connection to Boston, where he met his wife while studying at Boston University.

The reaction online has been mainly negative.

Related:
Think Biden Forgetting Name of MLK III's Wife Was Bad? Watch What He Did Day Before at Black Church


One Twitter user joked that the sculpture could have been created by a white supremacist in order to denigrate MLK’s legacy.

Frankly, it would not be surprising if that turned out to be the case.

King was one of the most significant figures in the history of this country. He helped America deliver on the promise of its founding for all citizens, regardless of their race.

This monument captures none of that. Instead of a proud tribute to an American hero, we get a mangle of twisted forms that makes no sense and tells us nothing.

American heroes from George Washington to MLK deserve monuments befitting their contributions to this great nation. If we cannot give them that, we risk losing any pride that we have as a country.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Think Biden Forgetting Name of MLK III's Wife Was Bad? Watch What He Did Day Before at Black Church
Newsom Signs Law Giving Unprecedented Policing Powers to Non-Citizens
Horrible New Sculpture Unveiled in US City... How Was This Ever Approved?
Oklahoma Killer's Chilling Last Words Revealed Before He Was Executed
Law Professor Blows Up Biden's 'Corvette' Excuse, Explains How POTUS May Have Set Trap for Himself
See more...

Conversation