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Horrific: Dad Shows Up at Preschool to Pick Up His Son, Finds He Left Boy in Sweltering Car All Day

 By Johnathan Jones  July 1, 2026 at 2:16pm
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A father in Florida left his 18-month-old son in the back seat of the family car during his commute to work earlier this week.

The unidentified dad spent the day there without ever realizing his child had remained in the vehicle the entire time. At some point, the boy died from the heat.

The country hears these horrific stories annually, yet for some parents, those lessons are not taken to heart.

This tragedy occurred in the city of Plantation in Broward County, Florida, where an absent-minded man reportedly believed he had dropped off his toddler at preschool.

He pulled into the preschool later that evening, expecting to pick up his son as usual, according to multiple reports.

Instead, the father discovered that his son had been left inside the sweltering car since that morning.

Plantation police officers and fire rescue crews rushed to A World of Discovery Academy shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Do you think parents who do this deserve a life sentence?

According to WAFB-TV, the officers confirmed the child was dead when they arrived on the scene.

The academy owner and director, a woman named Leslie Novoa, spoke to the South Florida Sun Sentinel about what happened.

Novoa explained that the boy’s father was supposed to drop him off at school that morning, but forgot he was in the car.

After work, he drove to the academy, believing his child was there.

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That is when the father realized his son was still in the vehicle and had been there all day.

She saw the boy in the back seat and quickly had someone call for help.

The family had been with the daycare for six years, and the boy had an older sibling who had also attended.

Parents at the center tend to take turns bringing their children in each day, Novoa said.

Plantation police released a statement on X confirming they responded to the incident:

The department said an investigation is underway, and there is no further public information.

It was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon as to whether charges had been filed against the father or if any were coming.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1998.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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