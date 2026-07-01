Horrific: Dad Shows Up at Preschool to Pick Up His Son, Finds He Left Boy in Sweltering Car All Day

A father in Florida left his 18-month-old son in the back seat of the family car during his commute to work earlier this week.

The unidentified dad spent the day there without ever realizing his child had remained in the vehicle the entire time. At some point, the boy died from the heat.

The country hears these horrific stories annually, yet for some parents, those lessons are not taken to heart.

This tragedy occurred in the city of Plantation in Broward County, Florida, where an absent-minded man reportedly believed he had dropped off his toddler at preschool.

He pulled into the preschool later that evening, expecting to pick up his son as usual, according to multiple reports.

Instead, the father discovered that his son had been left inside the sweltering car since that morning.

Plantation police officers and fire rescue crews rushed to A World of Discovery Academy shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

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According to WAFB-TV, the officers confirmed the child was dead when they arrived on the scene.

The academy owner and director, a woman named Leslie Novoa, spoke to the South Florida Sun Sentinel about what happened.

Novoa explained that the boy’s father was supposed to drop him off at school that morning, but forgot he was in the car.

After work, he drove to the academy, believing his child was there.

It sounds like this guy forgot to drop off his third born at daycare and the infant was in the black SUV the entire day until he went back at pick up time. I’ll honestly never understand why this has been happening my entire life. https://t.co/dtXVUch1ug pic.twitter.com/E53CIULp3k — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) June 30, 2026

That is when the father realized his son was still in the vehicle and had been there all day.

She saw the boy in the back seat and quickly had someone call for help.

The family had been with the daycare for six years, and the boy had an older sibling who had also attended.

Parents at the center tend to take turns bringing their children in each day, Novoa said.

Plantation police released a statement on X confirming they responded to the incident:

NEWS BRIEF: Death Investigation On Monday, 06/29/2026 at 5:39 pm, the Plantation Police Department and Plantation Fire Department responded to the report of a deceased child in a vehicle at 7025 NW 4th Street (A World of Discovery Academy). Upon arrival, Plantation Fire… pic.twitter.com/LfstX4a9cu — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) June 30, 2026

The department said an investigation is underway, and there is no further public information.

It was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon as to whether charges had been filed against the father or if any were coming.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1998.

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