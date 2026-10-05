'Horrific': Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Small-Town Homecoming Celebration

Two people were killed and 35 injured after shots broke out during a party to celebrate high school homecoming in a Georgia town.

Shots began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a block party in Vienna, Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officials estimated around 1,500 people were at the party when the shooting started, according to Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls.

“This doesn’t — it’s not supposed to — happen in a small town like that. It’s something you hear on the news in bigger cities,” Walls said.

🚨 GEORGIA SHOOTING Gunfire erupted at a homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia, with 1,000+ people present 2 killed & 35 were injured after 50+ shots were fired. Victims ranged from 14–51 No suspect or motive has been announced #mügeanlı 焼肉きんぐ #น้ําตาลฟิล์ม https://t.co/sQpscndB1n — Daily Briefs (@Daily_Briefs_) October 5, 2026

“And even in bigger cities, you don’t hear that kind of a number,” he said.

What do you believe should be done to prevent such tragedies? Stricter gun laws More community engagement Increased police presence Nothing, it's too unpredictable Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Stricter gun laws 1% (2 votes) More community engagement 20% (39 votes) Increased police presence 61% (118 votes) Nothing, it's too unpredictable 17% (33 votes)

Walls called the incident “horrific,” according to the Associated Press.

“We’ve never had this many people affected from one incident, and it’s heartbreaking and sad, and it’s senseless,” Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said, according to the Journal-Constitution.

He said the incident was “life-altering.”

Vienna has a population of about 3,000 people.

Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Bobby G. West said the church would be open for grief counseling.

“I’ve done cried two or three times,” West said. “This is Vienna, Georgia. Vienna, Georgia, with one red light. One red light.”

Ashley Gee, who attended the event, said one minute everything was calm, then the shooting started.

BREAKING: At least 2 dead, multiple others injured in a mass shooting at a Homecoming event in Vienna, Georgia, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, according to local reports. The exact number of injured has not been confirmed. https://t.co/rgpFa26FxU — HINT News (@9415st) October 4, 2026

“Like a machine gun,” she said. “One person ran, and everybody started running.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the dead as Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23.







Peavy said shots were fired toward at least 50 people in at least two locations that were about a block apart, according to WALB-TV.

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