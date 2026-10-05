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'Horrific': Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Small-Town Homecoming Celebration

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2026 at 11:06am
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Two people were killed and 35 injured after shots broke out during a party to celebrate high school homecoming in a Georgia town.

Shots began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a block party in Vienna, Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officials estimated around 1,500 people were at the party when the shooting started, according to Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls.

“This doesn’t — it’s not supposed to — happen in a small town like that. It’s something you hear on the news in bigger cities,” Walls said.

“And even in bigger cities, you don’t hear that kind of a number,” he said.

What do you believe should be done to prevent such tragedies?

Walls called the incident “horrific,” according to the Associated Press.

“We’ve never had this many people affected from one incident, and it’s heartbreaking and sad, and it’s senseless,” Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said, according to the Journal-Constitution.

He said the incident was “life-altering.”

Vienna has a population of about 3,000 people.

Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Bobby G. West said the church would be open for grief counseling.

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“I’ve done cried two or three times,” West said. “This is Vienna, Georgia. Vienna, Georgia, with one red light. One red light.”

Ashley Gee, who attended the event, said one minute everything was calm, then the shooting started.

“Like a machine gun,” she said. “One person ran, and everybody started running.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the dead as Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23.



Peavy said shots were fired toward at least 50 people in at least two locations that were about a block apart, according to WALB-TV.

 

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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