Horrific 'Jew Blood,' Semen Comments Return to Haunt JFK's Grandson as He Launches Campaign to Replace Jerry Nadler - This Is the Best Dems Can Do

If you ever wanted to know that the Democratic Party has become a gerontocracy, you need look no further than the case of New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and Jack Schlossberg.

Nadler, 78, is retiring from Congress at the end of this term. Say what you will about the man — I certainly do — but at least his craziness is within the normal range of crazy Democrat behavior.

Schlossberg, 32, became the instant favorite to take Nadler’s seat when he announced on Tuesday that he was running for the seat in the New York City district Nadler currently occupies. That’s because of his family legacy — his mom is Caroline Kennedy, making him JFK’s grandson.

The New York Times, in a relatively kind piece covering the announcement of his candidacy, called him “a social-media political commentator and provocateur” and “a relative newcomer to politics” who “has been especially critical — at times viciously so — of his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

Or, to be blunter than the Times was, he’s a man who — until he entered serious politics — was, quite recently, mocking RFK Jr. by saying a Make America Healthy Again “energy ball” would be comprised of “Jew blood” and semen.

And that, America, is why you have aged Democrats holding onto their seats: They know the crazies that await.

The Washington Free Beacon was one of the first outlets to note the Jan. 20 post on X, which (unsurprisingly) has since been deleted.

“I’ll have a MAHA energy ball,” he said. The ingredients, he said, included “2 oz of Jew blood (ashkenazi not Sephardic)” and “4 cups of male j***.”

“Baked at 300 degrees until totally dry like your wife,” he added.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Here is a post Schlossberg made in an effort to slam his uncle prior to the election in 2024.

Schlossberg is classless man-child who has no business running for office. His grandparents would be horrified. Antisemite as well. pic.twitter.com/b7INJihHvV — Scarlett Evans🇺🇸 (@AresofRome) November 12, 2025

To be as fair as possible to Schlossberg, who is Jewish on his father’s side, the “Jew blood” reference seems to be in reference to an RFK Jr. comment that Ashkenazi Jews were less susceptible to COVID-19 than many other ethnic groups.

It’s also something that RFK Jr. got roasted for when he said it in good faith; using the phrase “Jew blood” while trolling your cousin on social media is generally considered less acceptable.

At least he finally got some sense knocked into him by reality, although not enough to apologize. After what Town & Country Magazine called (again with unusual kind restraint, even for that publication) “multiple erratic, offensive posts,” he deleted his socials back in February.

“I’m sorry to everyone I hurt. I was wrong. I’m deleting all my social media. Forever. It’s been fun. Thanks anyways everyone,” he wrote on X.

So basically, this guy is known for being 1) a Kennedy and 2) a less-talented Hasan Piker. (I just gagged typing those words out.) That’s it. And he’s the best-known Democrat vying for the prized New York City district.

Nadler is unlikely to back him, with the Times noting that his endorsement is probably going to go to state Assemblyman Micah Lasher, widely considered Nadler’s protégé. As for Schlossberg, Nadler was dismissive, saying that his seat should go to a person “with a record of public service, a record of public accomplishment — and he doesn’t have one.”

But therein lies the problem: The seat is in a city that just elected a mayor who doesn’t have “a record of public service, a record of public accomplishment” aside from minor duty in the state Assembly, hating Jews, and generally being a social media nuisance.

Schlossberg fits in perfectly for that demographic — and he’s two years younger than Zohran Mamdani, even! One can imagine the two getting along swimmingly. They can even trade “Jew blood” recipes on the campaign trail.

Nor is this the only instance of the old guard giving way to a younger generation that seems loosed from Arkham Asylum. On the other end of the continent, the frontrunner to replace former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she retires is Scott Wiener, a state lawmaker who’ll stop at nothing to trans your kid, keep minors in sex trafficking, and spread blatant misinformation about Republican “book bans.”

That’s effectively his brand — and he’s arguably better prepared and more stable than Schlossberg. There, in a nutshell, is the whole reason for the gerontocracy: Sure, these senescents may be bad, but wait until you see who’s going to be taking their stead.

When Republicans and Democrats alike can probably agree JFK would be ashamed of his issue, that’s saying something indeed.

