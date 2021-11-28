Share
News

Horrific: Man Charged with 600 Counts of Sexual Assault, Incest with Child

 By Jack Davis  November 28, 2021 at 8:52am
Share

A Florida man has racked up more than 1,200 counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Robert Cota, 31, faces 600 counts of sexual assault involving a minor and another 600 counts of incest, according to WEAR-TV.

He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $3 million bond

Police said the crimes for which Cota is charged began in 2015, according to WEAR.

According to the station, the arrest report recounts a statement from a local pastor who told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Cota came to see him on a recent Sunday.

Trending:
You Have to Be Kidding Me: Biden Admin Comes Up With Meme Even Lamer than Obama's 'Pajama Boy'

Cota “had issues with one of the beliefs” in the church book of guidelines, deputies said the pastor told them. WEAR reported. He pointed to the specific word “incest.”

The pastor urged Cota to turn himself in.

The pastor later gave deputies an information sheet Cota had completed while attending a new member’s event, according to WKRG-TV.

Is the pastor who acted on this case a hero?

It contained Cota’s address and phone number.

The victim and the victim’s mother were living at another address, WKRG reported.

WEAR reported that the victim told authorities the sexual abuse began when she was 7 years old. The relationship between the man and the girl was not specified.


Cota told her that what the law calls sexual abuse was to show affection.

The alleged abuse first surfaced last September when the victim’s mother caught Cota in bed with the girl.

Related:
3-Year-Old Saves Mom After Learning Necessary Steps from Cartoon

At the time, Cota was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence and charged with pointing a gun at the victim.

The victim’s mother told authorities both Cota and the girl told her of their relationship, WEAR reported.

However, they later took back their statements.

Cota told deputies who came to arrest him on these latest charges that he was not surprised to face the allegations, WEAR reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disney Bows to China, Censors Its Own Content
Doctor Who First Spotted Omicron Variant Counters World Leaders' Alarmism: 'I Think It Will Be a Mild Disease'
Leftist Groups at University Where Kyle Rittenhouse Takes Online Classes Meltdown
Matthew McConaughey Makes Major Announcement About His Run for Texas Governor
Researchers Review COVID Database, Make a Huge Discovery When They Exclude Vaccinated People
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.