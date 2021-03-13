The human toll of President Joe Biden’s failed border policies is staggering as a report claims that a child migrant center in Texas is at 729 percent capacity while children are forced to sleep on the floor.

Biden, whom Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently called the “migrant president,” according to Reuters, has taken what was a stable region on the border under former President Donald Trump and transformed it into an outright humanitarian crisis.

His administration, of course, avoids using the word “crisis” when describing the situation.

But things are unraveling down south as wave after wave of adults and unaccompanied minors enter the country, now that Democrats have made it clear that the border is more or less open.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, who became a Fox News mainstay last year amid the Democrat-created and supported riots across the country’s major cities, summed up the magnitude of the border crisis in a single tweet on Friday night.

“Just spent three hours right on the U.S.-Mexico border and I’m still in shock at how many people illegally crossed during that time. I knew it was happening, but it’s different when you see it up close. Story to come on what I saw. I will say this is definitely a crisis,” wrote Rosas.

Naturally, most of those people crossing will end up in a community near you, while the children are apparently being placed in overflowing detention centers. These facilities are definitely no longer “cages,” as they were called after Trump inherited the facilities from the Obama/Biden administration in 2017.

The mainstream media and Democrats excoriated Trump for four years over minors being held after crossing the border illegally and without guardians. What does the situation look like less than two months into Biden’s presidency? CBS News took an in-depth look at one facility in Donna, Texas, near McAllen.

A lawyer named Neha Desai, who represents the kids being housed in cramped facilities, said some kids are only being allowed to shower once a week after interviewing some of them. The situation is tragic.

“Some of the boys said that conditions were so overcrowded that they had to take turns sleeping on the floor,” Desai said. “They all said they wanted to shower more and were told they couldn’t.”

“One of them shared that he could only see the sun when he showered, because you can see the sun through the window,” Desai said.

The attorney added that kids are “hysterically crying, wanting to talk to their family,” and noted they were being denied phone calls.

CBS News reported that the facility was built to house only 250 kids, but as of March 2, there were 1,800 people being housed there. That’s an increase of 729 percent in recent weeks and months.

This is what “compassionate” Democratic leadership looks like.

Amid a global pandemic, people are crossing the border in record numbers, thanks to the administration opening the floodgates. Children, many of whom likely didn’t come here willingly, are “caged” and sleeping on floors while living in squalor.

The adults who abandoned them after crossing, meanwhile, are being bussed across the country now that catch and release policies are back.

