Another tiny life has been thrown upon the trash heap of modern America.

Fort Worth police said they found a dead infant abandoned near a dumpster Sunday night, according to KXAS-TV.

The baby’s body was found at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they received a call and responded to the scene to find the dead child.

Forth Worth’s Crimes Against Children Unit is involved.

As noted by KDFW-TV, police have not said whether the child was put in the dumpster or was lying near it.

Police found an infant’s body next to a dumpster near a Fort Worth motel https://t.co/MjCxIic8wR — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) October 19, 2026

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As of Monday, no arrest was announced, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Details about the infant, such as its gender, have not been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released any information about the cause of death.

Texas, as with many states, has a safe haven law that allows a parent to surrender a newborn child to a fire department or hospital, with no legal ramifications.

Sometimes, the law works. In June, a spate of children were turned over in Woodlands, Texas, according to KBTX-TV.

The child found dead in Fort Worth is not the only recent tragedy of its kind.

In Utica, New York, an infant was found dead last week amid the recycling of a regional waste disposal facility, according to Syracuse.com. The facility accepts garbage and recycling from a five-county area.

“Maybe you were scared, maybe you were desperate, but we need to know what happened here,” Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said Thursday in addressing the baby’s mother. “This baby girl deserves a proper burial and an identity.”

The dead baby was only a few weeks old, Utica Police Capt. Michael Curley said. No cause of the child’s death has been issued.

Last week three people were arrested after a newborn infant was found in a Savannah, Georgia, trash can.

In that case, first responders who were treating the mother were able to inform police in time to find the infant alive, according to WTOC-TV.

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