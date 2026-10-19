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Police are investigating the discovery of yet another deceased baby found discarded in a dumpster -- this time in Texas.
Police are investigating the discovery of yet another deceased baby found discarded in a dumpster -- this time in Texas. (bgwalker - iStock / Getty Images)

Horrific: Texas Police Search for Answers After Infant Found Dead Near Fort Worth Dumpster

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2026 at 12:04pm
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Another tiny life has been thrown upon the trash heap of modern America.

Fort Worth police said they found a dead infant abandoned near a dumpster Sunday night, according to KXAS-TV.

The baby’s body was found at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they received a call and responded to the scene to find the dead child.

Forth Worth’s Crimes Against Children Unit is involved.

As noted by KDFW-TV, police have not said whether the child was put in the dumpster or was lying near it.

How should society respond to similar cases of abandoned infants?

As of Monday, no arrest was announced, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Details about the infant, such as its gender, have not been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released any information about the cause of death.

Texas, as with many states, has a safe haven law that allows a parent to surrender a newborn child to a fire department or hospital, with no legal ramifications.

Related:
FDA Announces Recall of Baby Supplements, Some Could Contain Alcohol

Sometimes, the law works. In June, a spate of children were turned over in Woodlands, Texas, according to KBTX-TV.

The child found dead in Fort Worth is not the only recent tragedy of its kind.

In Utica, New York, an infant was found dead last week amid the recycling of a regional waste disposal facility, according to Syracuse.com. The facility accepts garbage and recycling from a five-county area.

“Maybe you were scared, maybe you were desperate, but we need to know what happened here,” Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said Thursday in addressing the baby’s mother. “This baby girl deserves a proper burial and an identity.”

The dead baby was only a few weeks old, Utica Police Capt. Michael Curley said. No cause of the child’s death has been issued.

Last week three people were arrested after a newborn infant was found in a Savannah, Georgia, trash can.

In that case, first responders who were treating the mother were able to inform police in time to find the infant alive, according to WTOC-TV.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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