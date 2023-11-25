Horrific Thanksgiving Apartment Explosion Leaves 10 Firefighters Injured, Families Displaced

Thanksgiving Day brought tragedy for families and first responders in a New Jersey city.

A devastating apartment explosion in West New York, New Jersey, has left multiple firefighters injured and families displaced from their homes.

The firefighters succeeded in evacuating the residents of the building on Bergenline Avenue in the New York City suburb as the fire raged, according to WABC-TV.

Ten members of the firefighting force were injured in the emergency operation, which included “mayday” calls from first responders.

The injuries include broken bones and effects of smoke inhalation, according to WPIX-TV on Friday. Fortunately, no fatalities had occurred as a result of the incident, and no residents were injured.

Twenty residents of the building have been displaced as a result of the destruction.

Video from the scene of the disaster revealed a powerful explosion rocking an upstairs apartment building as a serious fire already was blazing.

#NJ

Multiple firefighters were injured during an explosion that occurred as crews were working a structure fire in West New York, NJ tonight. The incident began as an apartment fire above a pharmacy on Bergenline Avenue, per local news. pic.twitter.com/sElkj6RsZL — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 24, 2023

Residential units above a pharmacy were left charred and uninhabitable as a result of the event.

BREAKING: Intense emergency response to structure fire in West New York. Stay with @News12NJ for updates pic.twitter.com/W0xww3yvBa — Isabel Litterst (@IsabelLitterst) November 23, 2023

North Hudson Regional Rescue Chief David Donnarumma summarized the tragedy of the disaster in a statement to WPIX.

“It’s a sad day for the township of West New York because people are now displaced. Lost residences, their belongings.”

“Difficult day for firefighters. Not because they had to work but because of the injuries.”

“Now, their families will be suffering as well.”

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said her office was investigating the blaze.

PRESS RELEASE: Arson Task Force Investigating Fire in West New York pic.twitter.com/GG53LFxMsu — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) November 24, 2023

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear on Saturday.

One witness to the tragedy expressed mercy and condolences for those effected.

“On a holiday they’re crying,” Christian Moranchel said, per WABC. “Their families trying to console them, hugging them. Just feel bad for them.”

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.