Horrific Thanksgiving Apartment Explosion Leaves 10 Firefighters Injured, Families Displaced
Thanksgiving Day brought tragedy for families and first responders in a New Jersey city.
A devastating apartment explosion in West New York, New Jersey, has left multiple firefighters injured and families displaced from their homes.
The firefighters succeeded in evacuating the residents of the building on Bergenline Avenue in the New York City suburb as the fire raged, according to WABC-TV.
Ten members of the firefighting force were injured in the emergency operation, which included “mayday” calls from first responders.
The injuries include broken bones and effects of smoke inhalation, according to WPIX-TV on Friday. Fortunately, no fatalities had occurred as a result of the incident, and no residents were injured.
Twenty residents of the building have been displaced as a result of the destruction.
Video from the scene of the disaster revealed a powerful explosion rocking an upstairs apartment building as a serious fire already was blazing.
#NJ
Multiple firefighters were injured during an explosion that occurred as crews were working a structure fire in West New York, NJ tonight. The incident began as an apartment fire above a pharmacy on Bergenline Avenue, per local news.
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 24, 2023
Residential units above a pharmacy were left charred and uninhabitable as a result of the event.
BREAKING: Intense emergency response to structure fire in West New York. Stay with @News12NJ for updates pic.twitter.com/W0xww3yvBa
— Isabel Litterst (@IsabelLitterst) November 23, 2023
North Hudson Regional Rescue Chief David Donnarumma summarized the tragedy of the disaster in a statement to WPIX.
“It’s a sad day for the township of West New York because people are now displaced. Lost residences, their belongings.”
“Difficult day for firefighters. Not because they had to work but because of the injuries.”
“Now, their families will be suffering as well.”
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said her office was investigating the blaze.
PRESS RELEASE: Arson Task Force Investigating Fire in West New York pic.twitter.com/GG53LFxMsu
— ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) November 24, 2023
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear on Saturday.
One witness to the tragedy expressed mercy and condolences for those effected.
“On a holiday they’re crying,” Christian Moranchel said, per WABC. “Their families trying to console them, hugging them. Just feel bad for them.”
