Commentary

Horrific: Woman Confesses to Brutal Murder of Child, 3 - Worst Part Comes When Cops Look in His Ear

 By Samuel Short and    November 21, 2025 at 1:56pm
A person truly has to be possessed to commit the evil act of murdering a child.

WMC-TV reported Tuesday that a Memphis woman is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of her boyfriend’s son.

Dominica Mosby, 29, was also charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect after police found 3-year-old Kevin Horton unresponsive Saturday.

Horton was discovered by his father, Mosby’s boyfriend. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mosby first told investigators she had put the boy to bed after he became sick. But later, she confessed to the killing.

She admitted to putting a lighted cigarette in his ear and burning his genitals, and also said she beat the boy and stomped him when he disobeyed her.

Medical examiners found lacerations to Horton’s liver, internal bleeding in his stomach, and bruising to his torso in addition to the burn marks found on his ears and genitals.

Should this woman receive the death penalty?

The evil one found a host in this woman.

U.S. News ranked Memphis No. 1 on its list of the most dangerous places to live in the United States for 2025-26.

This city has long been a stain on the state of Tennessee. Its reputation precedes it.

Tennesseans unanimously agree that it is a city to be avoided like the plague. It’s a source of shame for an otherwise prosperous and relatively safe state.

But it does not have to be this way.

Memphis — unsurprisingly — is a Democrat-run city. Crime is not something out of control, but under the control of a pro-crime party.

Ultimately, our lawmakers and officials can create calm, but traditional, faith-based values must return.

A Christian life and family unit are the only ways to heal and stop this madness.

 

Samuel Short
Conversation