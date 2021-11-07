Share
News
Lifestyle

Horrifying Scene at Deadly Concert: Video Shows Crowd Begging Rapper to Stop, He Continues Singing Amid the Chaos

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2021 at 9:02am
Share

As chaos surged through the deadly mayhem of a Friday night crowd at Houston’s Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott continued to perform — even as fans begged for the show to be stopped.

Eight people died Friday night, and more than 25 were hospitalized in an incident police are still investigating. What was clear to the fans as Scott’s show took place was that people needed help, according to the Daily Mail.

Multiple videos circulating on social media show people in the crowd begging for the show to stop.

Trending:
13 Republicans Who Voted for Biden's Infrastructure Bill Scramble to Explain Themselves to Voters

“Fans were recording the concert, and people doing CPR,” said Madeline Eskins, an ICU nurse who was at the show, according to Rolling Stone.

Do concerts like this need better crowd control?

“Fans were yelling at the stage crew around us, saying stop the concert, people are dying. No one listened,” she said.

Eskins said trouble had been brewing long before it peaked at the time of Scott’s show.

“It was definitely overcrowded. It was insane, honestly. I knew it was just way too crowded — it just got worse and worse as it got closer to Travis Scott performing it got more crowded, more crowded, more crowded,” she said.

Eskins said she was caught in the crowd surge.

“I looked at my boyfriend, and I was about to tell my boyfriend to tell my son I loved him because I did not think I would make it out of there. And I fainted,” Eskins said. “I tried to jump up as much as I could to get air. I couldn’t breathe. I just felt it. I knew it was coming.”

Eskins said Scott could have made a difference.

Related:
'All Hell Broke Loose': Investigators Probe Rapper's Massive Concert That Left 8 Dead

“If he would’ve stopped the concert or paused it, people would have settled down, and the situation could have been assessed a lot better,” Eskins said. “If he could see someone was passed out, he could’ve seen something should’ve been done. This started from the very beginning of the concert. So it went from about 9 pm, that’s when I passed out. And went on till about 10:15, 10:30.”

“They’re trying to blame drugs. And I will level with you, I don’t think this was caused by drug use,” Eskins said. “Could it have been a contributing factor? Sure. Will they find drugs in the bodies of those passed away? Maybe. But people were getting suffocated. People were getting trampled. A lot of these [are] trauma-based injuries. One dude had his face smashed in. He was bleeding from his nose, face and mouth. Which I guess drugs can cause, but so can getting trampled.”

Concert-goer Grant Tate, 20, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was among those who pleaded with concert staff to stop, the Rolling Stones reported.

“I was telling the crane crew, ‘There are people on the ground. They need help.’ They didn’t have any communication with the EMTs or security. They couldn’t help,” Tate recounted. “There was just no preparation for them to have an emergency scenario like that.”

“People were yelling, ‘Stop the show!’ But a lot of people were yelling lot of things. I’m sure it was hard for [Scott] to understand,” he said. “If there was any communication between that middle camera area and [stage staff], he might have understood — and maybe stopped the show.”

Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner said there are accounts of individuals being injected with something, according to the Daily Mail.

“One of the narratives was that some individual was injecting other people with drugs. We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that was out and treated him last night,” he said.

“He was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen, and he felt a prick in his neck. He went unconscious, they administered Narcan. He was revived, and medical staff did notice a prick similar to a prick you would get if somebody was trying to inject,” Finner said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Newsmax Denies It Will Force Vaccine, But Employees Who Refuse It Face an Invasive Weekly Alternative
'Nothing is Off the Table': Biden's Surgeon General Admits the Hated Vax Mandate May Expand Once Again
US Marks Milestone: Muslim Candidates Take All Elected Positions in Detroit Metro Area City
Ted Cruz Blasts 'Sesame Street' and CNN Coordination: 'Government Propaganda' for Kids
Democratic Governor Stands Up Against Biden Vaccine Mandate
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.