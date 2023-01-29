Parler Share
News

Horror: Bus Plows Straight Into Ravine, Catches Fire Killing 40 - Bodies Aren't Even Recognizable

 By Jack Davis  January 29, 2023 at 1:34pm
More than 40 people were killed Sunday when a bus plunged off of a bridge in Pakistan and then caught fire.

The bus had 44 passengers aboard as it went from Quetta in Balochistan province toward Karachi before crashing in a remote location, according to the Associated Press.

“Forty-one burned to death,” Qamar Aziz, an official with the police in Lasbela, told the Washington Post.


Hamza Anjum, a government official, said three people were taken from the wreckage alive, but one later died en route to a hospital, according to The New York Times.

The bodies recovered were “beyond recognition,” he said.

“It is feared that the driver may have fallen asleep,” Anjum said, according to France 24.

He also suggested that speeding could have been a factor in the crash.

The France 24 report noted that “[r]amshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s dire road safety record.”

Local firefighters and volunteers responded to comb the wreckage for victims.

“The accident happened due to over-speeding, and the bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge. It caught fire soon after falling (off the bridge),” Anjum said, according to AP.

He said all the bodies of those burned would be sent to Karachi to have their DNA tested. After the bodies are identified, they will be given to victims’ relatives.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be disturbing to some readers. 

The World Health Organization has estimated that more than 27,000 people a year die due to accidents on Pakistan’s highways, noting that government figures report only about 4,500 deaths.

In June, at least 22 people died in one accident when a van fell into a ravine, according to NBC.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
