Horror: Daughter of GOP Candidate for Minnesota Governorship Stabbed to Death During Murder-Suicide Attempt

A Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota has suspended his campaign after his daughter was killed Saturday.

Police said that Hallie Marie Tobler of St. Cloud, Minnesota, was stabbed to death. She is the daughter of Jeff Johnson, one of the candidates for governor to replace Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Police arrived at a St. Cloud apartment Saturday evening to find Hallie Tobler, 22, dead, St. Cloud police said in a statement posted to X.

“Based on the findings from the autopsy, it was determined that the victim’s injuries were consistent with multiple stab wounds,” the police statement said.

Please see the following media release and update regarding a homicide in St. Cloud this weekend: pic.twitter.com/XYG6eVAklN — SCPD (@StCloudPDMN) February 9, 2026



Police found a man with multiple stab wounds in the apartment who was identified as Dylan Michael Tobler, 23, who was Hallie Tobler’s husband.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed that Dylan’s injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie’s injuries and death,” police said.

Dylan Tobler was listed in stable condition Sunday night in St. Cloud Hospital.

Police said upon his release from the hospital, he will be taken to the Stearns County Jail in connection with his wife’s murder.

Republican Minnesota governor candidate Jeff Johnson suspends 2026 campaign after his 22-year-old daughter is stabbed to death. In a botched murder-suicide over the weekend.

Hallie Marie Tobler, 22, was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds inside her locked apartment in St.… pic.twitter.com/HHgqsmDzIV — michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty) February 10, 2026

The couple was married in November 2021, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Minnesota’s Republican Party said that Johnson has suspended his campaign, according to the New York Post.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family. The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy,” the statement said.

“Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for Governor of Minnesota. We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time,” the statement said.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth is seeking the Republican nomination, as are Army veteran and former business executive Kendall Qualls and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Demuth issued a statement saying that “the Johnson family is walking through an unspeakable tragedy right now, and my prayers are with them every step of the way. As a parent, I can’t imagine the grief and devastation they’re experiencing right now. Please join me in keeping the Johnsons in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate a situation that no family should have to endure,” according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the expected Democratic candidate for governor.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.