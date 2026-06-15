Horror Discovery: Remains of More Than 30 Unborn Babies Found in Pathologist's Garden

The remains of more than 30 unborn children were found at the former home of a police pathologist, leading to her arrest.

The pathologist, whose name was only given as Magdalena H, was detained in Zamość, Poland, on Friday, according to People.

The discovery occurred when the owners of a house in Lutoryż, Poland, in which the pathologist had lived, were excavating the property.

Crews at the house discovered medical waste at the site, according to The Sun. The situation quickly grew worse.

Prosecutors said “paraffin blocks and microscope slides” were discovered.

“Among the discovered debris was a human fetus and other remains that could have been early-stage human fetuses or their fragments,” prosecutors said.

“Medical experts were dispatched to the scene and confirmed that the recovered remains were those of human fetuses,” prosecutors added.

The unborn babies were uncovered by the excavator — sparking panic and an immediate emergency response, according to The Sun.

A doctor has been charged after 34 human foetuses, along with equipment from apparent medical testing on them, were discovered buried at a private property that previously belonged to her https://t.co/EjZ9z9tkiH — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) June 15, 2026

By the time the digging was done, the remains of 32 unborn children had been found.

The pathologist is claiming she took fetal remains from a hospital during COVID, according to People.

Her claim is that she took the bodies home to conduct research and then buried them on her property.

“As established so far, these items were found during earthworks on the property,” prosecutor Krzysztof Ciechanowski said, according to the New York Post.

“Among the waste there was also a human fetus and other remains that could constitute human fetuses in an early stage of development or their fragments.”

The pathologist could face up to 12 years in prison, People reported.

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