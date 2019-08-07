Horror Film Ad About Leftists Hunting, Murdering ‘Deplorables’ Gets Axed by Studio

With growing discussions of whether “dangerous” rhetoric and imaging have the potential to inspire violence, one might expect Hollywood liberals to be up in arms over an upcoming film depicting hateful Americans physically hunting their political opponents for sport.

Such a movie is close on the horizon, and trailers for the picture were pulled from television and movie theater advertising slots for a far different reason than you might expect.

“The Hunt,” Blumhouse Picture’s latest political horror thriller, centers around a hunting lodge called “the manor,” where elitist liberals can pay to partake in the gruesome slaughter of conservative characters referred to “deplorables” — the left’s nickname for supporters of President Donald Trump.

Here is the official trailer for #TheHunt – @Blumhouse‘s ⚠️very violent ⚠️ new social thriller starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, and Hilary Swank. Coming to AMC Septemeber 27. pic.twitter.com/z2LRFSM5o6 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) July 30, 2019

TRENDING: Carjacker Picks Car with Kids Inside, Beaten to Death When Parents Catch up: Police

New trailers for the film were pulled this week by Universal Pictures — not over reservations about the premise or contents of the film, but because of a “fraught political climate” which includes last weekend’s tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This weekend’s events took the lives of more than 30 people and injured droves more, and Universal’s decision to keep more senseless violence off the airwaves for a time in response is certainly warranted.

But the fact that pulling content related to “The Hunt” — or killing the concept entirely — was not considered earlier has many conservatives elevating the film as a perfect example of Big Hollywood’s double standards.

This is Hollywood’s response to mass shootings & heightened political violence. A movie that features “‘liberal elites’ kidnapping ‘deplorables’ from red states & killing them for sport.” It’s hard to not feel this stuff is meant to further divide us all. https://t.co/UxxNVsG8pP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 7, 2019

In a new film by @jason_blum, liberal men hunt down and murder female Trump supporters. Watch a woman run in terror in his trailer her by @UniversalPics.@TeamYouTube supports this. The Hunt – In Theaters September 27 (Private Hunting Experience) [HD] https://t.co/UqM0lQNfyY — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 7, 2019

According to The Reporter, the film’s script includes conservative caricature, “red-state characters wearing trucker hats and cowboy shirts, with one bragging about owning seven guns because it’s his constitutional right.”

Meanwhile, the outlet reports the liberal “blue-state” hunters explain throughout “that they picked their targets because they expressed anti-choice positions or used the N-word on Twitter,” making reference to the current “ratf–ker-in-chief” as they take pleasure in chasing down and brutally slaughtering their fellow Americans with whom they disagree.

Do you think Hollywood leftists would accept something like this if roles were reversed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (2 Votes) 87% (13 Votes)

RELATED: House Panel Files Suit To Force McGahn Testimony

The film “is meant to show what a stupid, crazy world we live in,” one Universal executive told The Reporter. “It might even be more powerful now.”

Interesting justification for such horrifying imagery considering the left’s narrative since the moment shots were fired in El Paso has been that “anti-immigrant rhetoric” spoken at Trump rallies is somehow a direct cause of one of this weekend’s shootings.

Democratic presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke leveled that exact charge Saturday, telling reporters Trump’s rhetoric “fundamentally changes the character of this country and it leads to violence.”

“Again, there are still details that we are waiting on, but I’m just following the lead that I’ve heard from the El Paso police department where they say there are strong indications that this shooter wrote that manifesto and this was inspired by his hatred of people here in this community.”

Fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker even went so far as to claim Trump was in some way to blame for the shooting.

“He’s responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry,” Booker said on CNN “He is responsible because he is failing to condemn white supremacy and see it as it is, which is responsible for such a significant amount of these terrorist attacks.”

As of yet, Booker, O’Rourke and the rest of the left-wing establishment have nothing to say about “The Hunt.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.