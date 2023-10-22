Share
Horror on US Highway After Jet Fuel Tanker Truck Fails to Stop in Time

 By Richard Moorhead  October 22, 2023 at 12:09pm
An apocalyptic scene unfolded on a Pennsylvania highway after a tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed, killing two and snarling traffic for hours.

The Saturday episode left the truck’s smoldering trailer burning, sending thick and black smoke into the sky as it blazed, according to CBS News.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The events that led to the crash, about 25 miles north and west of Philadelphia, began when one vehicle stopped on an exit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Worcester Township with a flat tire, according to WPVI-TV.

Another vehicle slowed to a stop, activating its hazard lights in an effort to help the stopped driver.

The tanker truck behind the delayed traffic was unable to slow down in time, and slammed into both of the halted vehicles.

A video shot by one motorist passing the scene of the crash showed debris strewn across the highway, with flames stretching along the road.

It was unclear how much time had passed between the jet fuel’s ignition and when the video was recorded, but firefighters and other emergency workers had yet to arrive on the scene.

Helicopter footage of the crash’s aftermath reveals the charred remains of the tanker truck and impacted vehicle.

Fire-suppressing foam surrounded the wreck.

The driver of the truck and the motorist who stopped behind the halted vehicle were killed. The driver who stopped with a flat tire was hospitalized with injuries.

North and southbound lanes of the turnpike were shut down after the crash, with some motorists stuck on the road for hours.

Some drivers even exited their vehicles as traffic came to a standstill, according to one witness who spoke to CBS News.

“A lot of people were getting out of their cars. It looked like there was a softball team that were, like, playing catch with each other outside, like getting practice.”

Authorities haven’t identified the victims of the crash as of Sunday morning.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation